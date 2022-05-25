Aussie Broadband Is Slashing The Cost Of Its Top-Tier NBN Plans For New Customers

Can you believe it? We’re already almost halfway through 2022, and that means it’s time for end of financial year sales. Aussie Broadband is the first major telco to get in on tax time savings, and is running discounts on its top-tier NBN plans.

New customers can save $20 per month on all of Aussie’s NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans. The discount lasts for your first six months, after which you’ll pay full price.

Here are Aussie’s NBN 100, NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans with at least 500GB of data. Aussie also has 100GB plans available on the NBN 100 speed tier if you want to save a further $5 per month, but on plans this fast, you’ll definitely want a larger allowance.

When it comes to unlimited plans, this means you’re looking at $79 per month for an NBN 100 plan for your first six months, and $99 per month thereafter. This jumps to $109 per month for NBN 250 plans for your first six months, and $129 per month thereafter. And lastly, $129 per month for NBN 1000 plans, and $129 per month thereafter.

NBN 250 plans are available to anyone with a FTTP or HFC NBN connection. NBN 1000 plans are a little more restricted. All FTTP customers can get them, but only 95 per cent of HFC customers can.

This offer runs until June 30. To get it, you’ll need to use the promo code EOFY22.

Of course, Aussie Broadband is definitely one of the more premium telcos when it comes to price. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, here’s a look at some of the cheapest NBN 100 plans you can get right now.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.