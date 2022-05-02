Battlefield 2042 Reportedly Heading To Game Pass, Just In Case Someone, Anyone, Would Like To Play It

Are Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 headed for Game Pass? Maybe. Probably.

Over the weekend, social media got its jimmies properly rustled when word started going around that both Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 would arrive on Xbox Game Pass this week.

As reported by NME, the rumour began following an update to the Microsoft store that added the Game Pass logo to both titles. The logo remains in place today. You can see the Battlefield page here and the FIFA page here. At the time of writing, neither game has been formally confirmed by Microsoft or Electronic Arts as coming to the Game Pass platform. If they were to make the jump, both games would appear via the EA Play platform embedded into the Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Both games are around six months old. FIFA 22 was released in October 2021 and was quickly followed by Battlefield 2042 in November.

While FIFA 22 seems to have remained popular among fans, Battlefield 2042 has not enjoyed much positive press since its launch. Developed during the pandemic, technical problems and a failure to reach the standards of the series’ best entries drew a lot of community hate. Its esteem in the community has dropped to such an all-time low that just last week we wrote that you could buy it for $9.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Battlefield 2042, however. Kotaku‘s Luke Plunkett has written about the game weekly since its launch and remains a fan. There are plenty of people who like what this game was trying to do, despite its misfortunes and its idiosyncrasies.

Moving it to Game Pass would ensure that Battlefield 2042 could have a life beyond its dire headlines. New players could find it and try it at a reduced amount of risk. The active user pool grows, and the game gets to limp on until EA can get the next one off the ground. Would such a move be anything more than an attempt to staunch the bleeding? Probably not. But you’d have no reason to avoid giving it a shot.

And then there’s FIFA 22. A move to Game Pass makes perfect sense for a title like FIFA 22. The FIFA series is EA’s most reliable cash cow. In 2021, EA raked in US$1.62 billion (or around AUD $2.29 billion), the bulk of it from FIFA Ultimate Team. That amount has been steadily increasing year on year. Putting FIFA 22 on Game Pass can only be good for EA’s business because it would put it on the radar of so many potential new players.

We watch with interest to when (or if) Xbox and EA will announce their move to Game Pass.