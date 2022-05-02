Who doesn’t love a good bargain? No one, that’s who. We’ve scoured the internet to find the best deals currently available for the PS4/PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, along with a range of PC gaming deals.
Today’s highlights include Metroid Dread for $49, Halo Infinite for $39 and Battlefield 2042 for $9.
Can’t see any deals that are relevant to you? Check back later, as this round-up of gaming deals is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Have you seen a good deal that we’ve missed? Sound off in the comments to let us know.
Table of Contents
Nintendo Switch gaming deals
Switch console deals
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model – now $435.71 with the code PMAY17 and an eBay Plus account (down from $539.95)
Switch game deals
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – now $39 (down from $69.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild– now $68 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword– now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Kart 8: Deluxe – now $59 (down from $79.95)
- Metroid Dread – now $49 (down from $79.95)
- New Pokemon Snap – now $61.94 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Legends Arceus – now $64 (down from $79.95)
- Pokemon Shining Pearl – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Ring Fit Adventure – now $98 (down from $124.95)
- WarioWare Get It Together – now $54 (down from $69.95)
Switch hardware and accessory deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons – now $99 (down from $119.95)
- SanDisk EVO Plus MicroSD (256GB) – now $58.98 (down from $89.95)
PS4 and PS5 gaming deals
PS4/PS5 game deals
- Battlefield 2042 – now $9 (down from $109.95)
- Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles – now $58.44 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 (PS5) – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – now $69 (down from $114.95)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Hades – now $38 (down from $49.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West (PS4) – now $84 (down from $109.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $68 (down from $109.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $59.90 (down from $99.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $68 (down from $124.95)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $59 (down from $94.95)
- Star Wars: Squadrons – now $17.99 (down from $59.95)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – now $28.65 (down from $59.95)
PS4/PS5 accessory deals
- PS5 DualSense Controller (White) – now $89 (down from $109.95)
Xbox One and Series X gaming deals
Xbox game deals
- Back 4 Blood – now $34 (down from $99.95)
- Battlefield 2042 – now $9 (down from $109.95)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – now $29 (down from $69)
- Control (Ultimate Edition) – now $29 (down from $69)
- FIFA 22 – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Forza Horizon 5 – now $79 (down from $99.95)
- Ghostrunner – now $39 (down from $49.95)
- Guardians of the Galaxy – now $48 (down from $99.95)
- Halo Infinite – now $39 (down from $99.95)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – now $44.90 (down from $99.95)
- Oddworld Soulstorm – now $39 (down from $79.95)
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin – now $74.90 (down from $99.95)
PC gaming deals
CPUs, SSDs and other hardware deals
- AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – now $338.90 (usually around $459 to $499)
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X – now $499 (usually around $649)
- AMD Ryzen 9 5900X – now $589 (usually around $799)
- MSI Super Areo ITX nVidia Geforce GTX 1660 – now $475.90 (down from $649)
- Samsung T7 Portable SSD (500GB) – now $109 (down from $149)
- Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD (2TB) – now $380.97 with the code PMAY17 and an eBay Plus account (down from $459)
- Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT TOXIC 16GB Video Card – now $1,449 (down from $2,099)
Gaming headset deals
- Logitech G Pro X Headset – now $165 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset – now $119 (down from $149.95)
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset – now $65 (down from $139)
- SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset – now $97 (down from $139)
Keyboard deals
- Dell Alienware 510K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $183.20 with the code D20ELL (down from $385)
- Lenovo Legion K500 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $99 (down from $149)
- Logitech G G915 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $250 (down from $379.95)
- Logitech G G915 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – now $266.90 (down from $399.95)
- Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard (Tenkeyless) – now $109 (down from $179.95)
Mice deals
- Logitech G203 Lightsync Gaming Mouse – now $29 (down from $69.95)
- Logitech G G502 Lightspeed Mouse – now $145.97 (down from $269.95)
- Logitech G Pro Mouse – now $143.80 (down from $279.95)
- Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed Mouse – now $59.14 (down from $109.95)
- Razer DeathAdder V2 Mouse – now $68.80 (down from $139.95)
- Razer Naga Trinity Mouse – now $126.15 (down from $169.95)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse – now $79 (down from $119)
- SteelSeries Aerox 3 Wireless Mouse – now $149 (down from $199)
Monitor deals
- Alienware 27″ Gaming Monitor – now $479 with the code D20ELL (down from $899)
- BenQ 27″ 2K QHD IPS Gaming Monitor – now $449 (down from $549)
- Dell 32″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $309 with the code D20ELL (down from $699)
- Dell 24″ Curved Gaming Monitor – now $319.20 with the code D20ELL (down from $399)
- LG 32″ 4k UHD Monitor – now $499 (down from $569)
- LG 27″ FHD Ultragear Monitor – now $419.95 (down from $569)
- Samsung 24″ FHD Curved Monitor – now $255 (down from $299)
Wi-Fi router deals
- ASUS RT-AC86U Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Gaming Router – now $279 (down from $369)
- ASUS RT-AC68U AC1900 Dual Band Gigabit WiFi Router – now $189 (down from $229)
- Netgear Orbi (RBK352) WiFi 6 Dual-Band Mesh System – now $319 (down from $479)
Other accessory deals
- Corsair 5000D Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case – now $175 (down from $235)
- Logitech C922 Pro Stream Webcam – now $115.99 (down from $199.95)
- Thermaltake H100 Tempered Glass Mid-Tower Chasis – now $79 (down from $105)