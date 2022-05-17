Here Are The Best NBN 250 And NBN 1000 Plans

NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans have now been around for almost two years. They grow up so fast. In that time, they’ve gone from a niche option for the most demanding internet users to being available on almost every telco. Evening speeds have improved dramatically, and they’re available to even more households.

While NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans are still limited to FTTP and HFC addresses, essentially everyone with those technology types should be able to get a super high speed plan if they want it. NBN 250 plans are available to all FTTP and HFC addresses, and NBN 1000 plans are available at all FTTP addresses and over 95 per cent of HFC addresses.

So if you’re looking to get the most out of your internet connection, we’re going to take a look at the best NBN 250 and NBN 1000 plans out there.

The best NBN 1000 plans

If you’re looking for pure value, MyRepublic has one of the cheapest NBN 1000 plans around. You’ll pay just $99 per month for your first six months and $109 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than a lot of NBN 250 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 350Mbps, which is a nice step up from the standard 200Mbps to 250Mbps you see on most plans.

Southern Phone is up next charging $105 per month for your first six months and $135 per month thereafter. The provider has yet to disclose typical evening speeds for its NBN 1000 plans, as it doesn’t have sufficient data for the speed tier yet. This makes it a little hard to know what to expect in terms of peak hour performance.

TPG is a little more expensive at $114.99 per month for your first six months, but then jumps to $144.99 per month after your discount period runs out. TPG reports typical evening speeds of $250Mbps.

Exetel is also worth considering, with its plan billed at $119.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter. The only catch with this plan is you’ll be limited to maximum speeds of 500Mbps. Exetel reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps.

If you’re looking for the fastest NBN 1000 plans around, Superloop, Aussie Broadband and Origin are your three key choices.

Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 500Mbps. It will charge you $119.95 per month for your first six months, and $139.95 per month thereafter. You’ll be subject to a 3TB allowance, however. After you hit this cap, you’ll be limited to 100Mbps speeds.

Aussie Broadband is even faster, boasting typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. It is more expensive, however, billing $149 per month.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 600Mbps, and you’ll pay $154 per month. You can however save $10 per month by bundling it with an energy plan.

The best NBN 250 plans

MyRepublic is once again one of the cheapest choices if you’re after high-speed NBN. You’ll pay $89 per month for its NBN 250 plans, and $99 per month thereafter.

MATE’s NBN plan is also worth considering, where you’ll just pay a flat $99 per month. You can also save a further $10 per month by bundling in a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 10GB and are powered by the Telstra network. If you use the promo code MAY100 you’ll get a $100 credit, effectively getting you your first month free. This offer runs until the end of May.

If you’re after the fastest NBN 250 plans around, Aussie Broadband is a great bet with typical evening speeds of 245Mbps. You’ll pay $129 per month.

Origin also reports typical evening speeds of 245Mbps, but charges $134 per month. You can however save $10 per month by bundling energy.

Telstra is the only major provider to best Aussie Broadband and Origin, with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps. You’ll pay $31 per your first month and $140 per month thereafter. If you leave within your first two years, you’ll need to return your modem to Telstra or face a non-return fee.

The best NBN 100 plans

Of course, many of us aren’t able to get a plan faster than NBN 100 yet. As such, we’re also going to look at a few of the best NBN 100 deals.

First up is MyRepublic. You’re looking at $69 per month for your first six months and $79 per month thereafter. Even at full price that’s cheaper than a lot of other NBN 100 plans. MyRepublic reports typical evening speeds of 93Mbps.

If you want faster typical evening speeds, you could opt for SpinTel. You’ll pay $69 for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 100Mbps, making it ostensibly congestion free.

Lastly, MATE is also worth thinking about thanks to bundling protentional. You’d normally pay $79 per month for its NBN 100 plan, but you cut this down to $69 per month if you add one of its SIM-only plans. These are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 10GB. You can currently score $100 in credit by using the promo code MAY100, which makes your first month free and gives you a little leftover for the next. This offer runs until the end of May.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website. This article has been updated since it was first published.