The Best Nintendo Switch Games To Play, According To Our Friends At Gizmodo AU

What’s your favourite game on the Nintendo Switch? For us, we rate these five games quite highly as some of the best Nintendo Switch games out there.

Personally, I’ve treated the Nintendo Switch as an indie machine for a while, trying to buy indie games on the machine so that I can treat them casually. That being said, there are a whole heap of AAA or first-party Nintendo games that are absolutely worth playing.

If you’ve got a new Switch but don’t know where to start, here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch games to get started with.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

While the original Mario Kart 8 came out on the Wii U, it really came into its own on the Nintendo Switch, with a much higher player base and a slew of additional content.

Mario Kart 8 is one of the best casual and party games you can get on the portable console, allowing for up to four local players with the Switch’s unique split controller scheme. You can play at your own pace, verse other players online and play as characters from the Mario franchise in this fairly easy-to-learn racing game.

Additionally, Nintendo has announced that they’ll be supporting Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Switch with a slew of new maps through DLC, available for purchase as one big transaction or as a part of the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pass.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Released in April 2022, Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel of sorts to the massively popular Wii Sports game, in which you use the motion controls of the console to play sports against AIs, your friends or online against other players.

It’s insanely fun, featuring volleyball, tennis, soccer and a few other great sports to play with motion controls. Though it has been released quite late into the lifecycle of the Nintendo Switch, we reckon Nintendo Switch Sports is about as essential as games on the Switch can get.

Eastward

Eastward is an RPG about two travellers named John and Sam who venture Eastward to uncover the mysteries of the near-future world they live in. It’s a bit apocalyptic, but it’s wrapped together in a beautiful art style.

Although it’s available on other platforms, it’s the perfect game to play on the Switch. Its beautiful 2D art style and top-down perspective make it a great game for playing on the go. Its story is captivating too, as the two travellers try to brave a world on the edge of collapse.

Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite is a MOBA (Massively Online Battle Arena, like DOTA 2 or League of Legends) in which you play as Pokémon with a team of other players against an enemy team of players. If you’re new to Pokémon, it’s a great way to get into the franchise. If you’re into Pokémon but have never played a MOBA, it’s something new to try out.

Unlike a lot of games in the MOBA genre, Pokémon Unite is surprisingly easy to play and is pretty accessible. It’s free and is easy to get your head around, with simple controls and mechanics. The game will be getting updates for the foreseeable future, with new playable Pokémon added in every now and then.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

The last game on our list is Kirby and the Forgotten Land, a pretty casual platformer starring everybody’s favourite pink orb, as he travels through an abandoned city to rescue his friends.

It’s really a basic game that offers little explanation. You play as a sentient, lovely, pink ball of cuteness called Kirby who journeys through a city, fighting bad guys and swallowing them up. Swallowing them up? Yeah, he literally sucks them in with his mouth and absorbs their powers.

Now you know the best games, should you buy a Nintendo Switch?

If you like gaming in any capacity, a Nintendo Switch is a pretty safe gadget to pick up. It’s a powerful handheld with the fun gimmick of being able to switch between TV mode (like a normal console) and handheld mode (like a Gameboy). It’s easy to use and has plenty of fun games available to play.

Often going on sale, the original Nintendo Switch retails for about $470, while the stripped-down handled-only Nintendo Switch Lite retails for about $330. Alternatively, the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition is out now, retailing for about $540.

