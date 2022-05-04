Warcraft Arclight Brawl Is Gonna To Try To Sell Me Digital Minis, Isn’t It?

Blizzard has announced a new entry in the Warcraft franchise for mobile devices.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is, according to the game’s website, a “mobile action strategy game” in which collectible Minis come to life and battle in MOBA-like team fights. In a throwback to Warcraft‘s legacy as a loving homage to Warhammer, the game revolves around collecting and battling tabletop minis. These are likely core to the game’s monetisation strategy. Blizzard will fill the store with beloved Warcraft characters you can buy with real money.

Observe the cinematic trailer below:

Designwise, Warcraft Arclight Rumble appears to land somewhere between a MOBA and a tower defence game. Assemble a team, clear the map, secure victory. Fairly simple, and exactly the kind of thing that will keep you occupied on a medium length commute. The game also apparently features PvP and cooperative play, so you can fling your collectible minis at each other or work together to overcome a co-op campaign.

There’s a little more detail in the gameplay trailer.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is Blizzard’s third major push into the mobile space beyond Hearthstone and Diablo Immortal. It reportedly had a game similar to Pokemon Go in development but was reportedly cancelled.

The game has been in development for some time, and follows both significant fan pushback on Diablo Immortal, and, well, (gestures broadly at the last eighteen months) you know.

You can pre-register for betas and early access on Android devices now. Blizzard says the game is coming to iOS devices as well, but it does not have an App Store page just yet.