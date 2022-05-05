Bungie Is Nuking Twitter Trolls Mad About Its Stance On Roe V. Wade

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has become one of the first major video game studios to take a public stand on a purported dismantling of the US’ Roe v. Wade legislation.

Roe v. Wade is a landmark Supreme Court decision made in 1973 that protects a pregnant woman’s right to seek an abortion without excessive government intervention. The ruling has remained contentious for 50 years, with conservative politicians making numerous attempts to dismantle its protections.

Roe v. Wade has been in the news this week following the leak of a draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court intended to throw Roe v. Wade out, despite its majority popularity across the US. Many have taken to social media to voice their dismay at the opinions contained within the leak, blasting the Court’s conservative majority for imperilling the bodily autonomy of pregnant women across the country. Quite apart from setting women’s rights back exactly 50 years, overturning it would set an ugly, puritanical precedent for arch-conservatives around the world to follow. The shockwave created by the leak has made headlines around the world.

I know what you’re thinking: where do the brands fit in, though? The raging debate around Roe v. Wade is a minefield for any company wanting to show its support. This is an area of maximum trepidation for most companies, borne out of a fear of alienating conservative customers.

None of that matters a fuck to Bungie, which has taken to its social media accounts to deliver a clear and beautiful ultimatum on Roe v. Wade:

Standing up for reproductive choice and liberty is not a difficult decision to make, and Bungie remains dedicated to upholding these values.https://t.co/zCjZZC2NkH pic.twitter.com/c0t4s4Xp1D — Bungie (@Bungie) May 4, 2022

Predictably, conservatives, trolls, and bots alike immediately came for Bungie in the comments. The common refrain was a familiar one: you are a games company, shut up about politics and make your video game. Tip of the hat to whoever was running the Bungie socials over the last 24 hours because they weren’t having a bar of it.

A very good morning to whoever at @Bungie is running the social account and is absolutely taking no shit. pic.twitter.com/O9v7NauWAO — Matt (@munkimatt) May 4, 2022

Cheers to Twitter user @munkimatt for grabbing those screens while they could. Though Bungie’s replies to the various trolls in its mentions remain, many have since deleted their accounts. Some, however, have stuck around for the ratio+L.

It’s very relevant to the lives of our employees. We will never stop. — Bungie (@Bungie) May 4, 2022

We’ve chosen our side and it wasn’t difficult. Our company values exist beyond our games. — Bungie (@Bungie) May 4, 2022

With the strong example that Bungie has set here, it won’t surprise us to see other brands across the industry follow suit in the coming days. Like anyone who lives and works online in 2022, Bungie knew what it was opening itself up to even broaching the subject, and did it anyway. We’re not in the habit of cheering brands on around here, but this moment gets a genuine bravo. Given how hard the industry has pushed for inclusivity and the creation of women-led teams and spaces, this is a great opportunity for the games industry to put its money where its mouth is and show up for women when they need it.

We’ll see who else has the courage to join Bungie and speak up against dismantling Roe v. Wade.