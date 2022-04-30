From Avatar To The Batman 2, Here’s Every Major Movie Update From CinemaCon 2022

Like most of us, movies also suffered during the pandemic. But now they are well and truly back and CinemaCon is showcasing the best and brightest of what we have to look forward to in theatres over the next few years.

Here are the highlights from each of the studios at CinemaCon 2022.

CinemaCon 2022 Movie news and highlights

Disney’s upcoming film slate

Disney revealed its entire slate of upcoming films at CinemaCon. Check it out below.

Avatar: The Way of the Water

James Cameron’s long-awaited (long-forgotten?) sci-fi franchise Avatar is making a return this year with a sequel 13 years in the making. The movie got a title (The Way of the Water) and plans for a release of the first teaser trailer – in 3D of course.

Apparently, each of the four upcoming sequels will be a standalone story focusing on the Sully family but they will form a connected saga. The Avatar films are yet again trying to push the boundaries of 3D technology and audiences will be able to see the first trailer alongside Doctor Strange 2 in cinemas next week.

The Batman 2

It’s unsurprising but still exciting to learn that a sequel to The Batman is really happening. Director Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz are all set to return, but that’s really all the details we have so far.

The Black Phone

Blumhouse’s upcoming horror The Black Phone was screened in its entirety at CinemaCon 2022, but audiences will have to wait until June 30 to see it. In the meantime, we can gaze upon a new trailer.

Lightyear

Pixar’s next film Lightyear, which tells the story of the movie that the toy Buzz Lightyear is based on, screened 30 minutes of footage at CinemaCon.

Being the opening of the film, we’re introduced to Chris Evans’ version of Buzz Lightyear as well as his driving mission, which takes him through both space and time.

Lightyear is set for release on June 16.

Amsterdam

David O. Russell’s next all-star film Amsterdam, starring the likes of Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor Joy and Taylor Swift (just to name a few), received its first image and trailer at CinemaCon.

Amsterdam takes place in the early 20th century with a similar heist-feel to that of American Hustle. It’s currently set to release on November 4.

Barbie

Who would’ve guessed the Barbie movie would be shaping up to be one of the biggest movies to watch, but it is.

Warner Bros revealed a first look at Margot Robbie in character as Barbie at CinemaCon. She’ll be joined by Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon in the film with Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) directing.

First look at Margot Robbie as Barbie. pic.twitter.com/ZZAgFmLyyj — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 26, 2022

The film also received a release date of July 21, 2023.

New Ghostbusters

Following the success of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Sony announced it would be pursuing another Ghostbusters film. That’s literally all they said about it, but Ghostbusters fans can rejoice!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

CinemaCon 2022 attendees were treated to the entire opening sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is set for theatres next week.

Without spoiling anything, attendees describe a sequence in which Doctor Strange meets America Chavez, before they’re attacked by the one-eyed octopus alien shown in the existing trailers. The creature has apparently been chasing Chavez due to her knowledge of the multiverse.

We’ll find out where things go from there on May 5.

The Flash

One of the most intriguing DC films coming up on the Warner Bros. slate is The Flash. The film heralds the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman and the first footage featuring Keaton was shown at CinemaCon.

Descriptions of the teaser say that Ezra Miller’s Flash is seen entering the speed force, which takes him on a timey-wimey multiversal adventure. Apparently, Keaton also drops his famous line “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts”.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam was another DC film shown at CinemaCon 2022. Footage descriptions say that Black Adam will deal with the question of whether to become a saviour or an enemy. Pierce Brosnan’s Dr Fate is shown, as is Aldis Hodge’s Hawkman who tells Black Adam “heroes don’t kill people”, to which he responds “Well, I do”.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

While the cast did appear to show some exclusive footage, the main news about Shazam! Fury of the Gods from CinemaCon comes in the form of a release date shift. Originally slated to open opposite Avatar 2, the new Shazam film will now drop on December 21, 2022.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Rounding out the DC slate at CinemaCon was Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Aquaman’s next adventure will apparently force him and his brother Orm to team up against the villainous Black Manta (again). We’ll be seeing the film in March 2023.

Wonka

Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka pic won’t drop until Christmas 2023, but the first teaser was shown to CinemaCon goers. The cast, including Chalamet, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson and Jim Carter were spotted in the footage which depicts an early 20th century London, where Wonka rises to become the chocolate maestro we all know and love.

Elvis

New Elvis footage was shown at CinemaCon 2022, although it hasn’t made its way online as yet. Descriptions of the footage tell us that the film continues Baz Luhrmann’s trend of fusing hip hop and jazz with his soundtracks, and an upbeat clip of “Nothing But A Houndog” played.

Wicked

The long-gestating Wicked movie is finally starting to sing with both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo attached to the musical.

Universal announced at CinemaCon 2022 that the Wicked film will no be released in two parts with the first hitting screens on December 25, 2024, and the second releasing on Christmas day a year later in 2025.

Venom 3

Morbius may not have been the hit Sony was hoping for but the studio is still very committed to its Spider-Man universe and that includes greenlighting the third film in the Venom franchise.

Don’t Worry Darling

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling screened its first trailer at CinemaCon. Once again it hasn’t been made available online just yet but we’ll break it down for you.

Don’t Worry Darling, directed by Olivia Wilde, is a psychological thriller where Styles and Pugh play a couple living in the California desert. Things unravel when Pugh’s character begins to question her husband’s “Victory Project”.

Wondering what else is coming out in cinemas this year? Here’s a running list of some of the biggest movie releases.

We’ll keep you posted on more news from CinemaCon 2022 as it happens.