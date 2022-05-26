Dancing Psyduck Fever Is Sweeping The Planet And Who Are You To Resist?

Ruby is off today, so it falls to me to alert you to the weird things the internet has fallen in love with.

I love this stupid dancing Psyduck toy. Look at him. Look at him. My rotund and migraine-prone son has moves.

KFC China is running its Pokémon toy promotion for Children’s Day (June 1) where a kids meal comes with a Pikachu or Psyduck toy The Psyduck toy has gone viral on social media given its dancing capabilities and is selling out quickly. Listings online are priced up to $200 atm pic.twitter.com/INeNGWUhgD — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 24, 2022

This is so rad. Alexa, play Wiggle by Jason Derulo.

The dancing Psyduck is a toy created by KFC China, which is running a Pokémon-themed promotion for Children’s Day on June 1st. It’s basically a Happy Meal toy, but it bounced up and down on a little motor, waving its arms up and down.

The toy has gone viral on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform. Because of this, stocks of the toy have dried up. Individual units have been found for resale online with prices going as high as US$200. As videos find their way onto Twitter and TikTok, Dancing Psyduck Mania is now taking hold in the West as well.

Apparently, the other toy in the promotion is a Pikachu, but who cares about that when Dancing Psyduck is clearly the star of the show.

People are modding him:

I did find this gem on weibo pic.twitter.com/llBwRPcdfP — Bo (@gimmibox) May 24, 2022

He’s communicating important messages.

He’s even winning at poker.

It does have some certain functionality 🙈😝 pic.twitter.com/fAplTJbNuR — 🍐 (@Lian_zhrrr) May 24, 2022

Truly magnificent. Bring him to Australia, I must have one.