See Games Differently

Dancing Psyduck Fever Is Sweeping The Planet And Who Are You To Resist?

David Smith

David Smith

Published 46 seconds ago: May 26, 2022 at 11:05 am -
Filed to:china
happy mealhappy meal toyskfcNintendoPokémonpsyducktoys
Dancing Psyduck Fever Is Sweeping The Planet And Who Are You To Resist?
Image: Nintendo

Ruby is off today, so it falls to me to alert you to the weird things the internet has fallen in love with.

I love this stupid dancing Psyduck toy. Look at him. Look at him. My rotund and migraine-prone son has moves.

This is so rad. Alexa, play Wiggle by Jason Derulo.

The dancing Psyduck is a toy created by KFC China, which is running a Pokémon-themed promotion for Children’s Day on June 1st. It’s basically a Happy Meal toy, but it bounced up and down on a little motor, waving its arms up and down.

The toy has gone viral on Weibo, China’s largest social media platform. Because of this, stocks of the toy have dried up. Individual units have been found for resale online with prices going as high as US$200. As videos find their way onto Twitter and TikTok, Dancing Psyduck Mania is now taking hold in the West as well.

Apparently, the other toy in the promotion is a Pikachu, but who cares about that when Dancing Psyduck is clearly the star of the show.

People are modding him:

He’s communicating important messages.

He’s even winning at poker.

Truly magnificent. Bring him to Australia, I must have one.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.