David Tennant And Catherine Tate Return For Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary

The BBC has confirmed that Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary celebration in 2023 will see David Tennant and Catherine Tate return as the 10th Doctor and Donna Noble.

“They’re back! And it looks impossible — first, we announce a new Doctor, and then an old Doctor, along with the wonderful Donna, what on earth is happening?” Incoming showrunner Russell T. Davies said in a press release. “Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback. The only thing I can confirm is that it’s going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime.”

The BBC’s Doctor Who website crumbled under the weight of the traffic as fans rushed to read about the duo’s return. It has, at the time of writing, become a bit more stable.

It isn’t a surprise to see Tennant and Tate return for Doctor Who‘s 60th anniversary. Tennant’s 10th Doctor is enduringly popular. Further, Russell T. Davies, who was in charge of Doctor Who during the Tennant era, has returned as showrunner for its coming season. When the BBC announced Davies’ re-appointment last year, many wondered if he would drag Tennant out of Time Lord retirement to appease fans disillusioned by Chris Chibnall’s scattershot period in the driver’s seat. We suppose they have their answer.

As the show bids farewell to Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor, her replacement has already been announced. Ncuti Gatwa will become the 14th Doctor in the show’s next season.

Tennant previously returned for the show’s 50th anniversary episode, titled ‘The Day of the Doctor’, in 2013.

