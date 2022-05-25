Destroy All Humans ‘Clone Carnage’ DLC Accidentally Leaks On The Xbox Store

More Destroy All Humans! content is never a bad thing… unless, of course, we weren’t supposed to know about it yet.

The Xbox store has accidentally put up (and subsequently taken down) a sale page for a standalone DLC for Destroy All Humans! known as Clone Carnage.

Was Destroy All Humans Clone Carnage announced? pic.twitter.com/sqERW82SOo — Nick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) May 24, 2022

As of writing, THQ Nordic has not announced Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage.

The sale page, as well as the game screenshots that were preserved before the game was taken down, actually gives us a bit to go off in terms of what’s included in Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage.

First spotted by a moderator on Resetera, the Xbox store page included screenshots, achievements, as well as the following description:

Wreak havoc in Clone Carnage! This standalone DLC comes with 4 modes, 6 maps, and up to 4-player multiplayer. Split-screen lets you double the damage in local 2-player multiplayer. Unleash your wild side in Rampage, Armageddon, Race, and Abduction modes!

Based on the achievements for Clone Carnage, it looks like all four game modes will be available to play both online and offline. Additionally, the game will support cross-gen play among Xbox consoles as well as supporting 4K Ultra HD so you can see the alien’s pores and sweat.

Judging from the screenshots, it looks more content for the 2020 Destroy All Humans! remake rather than anything to do with the sequel remake coming sometime this year. This would make sense considering the developers of the sequel remake have openly stated their plans for the title to purely be on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, while Clone Carnage seems to be a current and next-gen title.

You can check out the screenshots from the sale page below, they look pretty freakin’ cool!

According to NME, a release date of May 31st was also specified for Clone Carnage. It’s unsure as to whether or not we’ll get it then for sure, but I’m very excited nonetheless. In the words of Divine, “Kill everyone now.”

Source: [Eurogamer]