See Games Differently

Diablo Immortal Won’t Launch In Countries That Have Outlawed Loot Boxes

2
David Smith

David Smith

Published 2 hours ago: May 26, 2022 at 9:52 am -
Filed to:action rpg
action rpgsandroidblizzardblizzard entertainmentdiablodiablo immortaliospc gamingwindows pc
Diablo Immortal Won’t Launch In Countries That Have Outlawed Loot Boxes
Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard won’t launch Diablo Immortal on mobile or PC in Belgium or the Netherlands, citing “the current operating conditions in these countries.”

The story was first reported by Dutch site Tweakers, who confirmed with the comms manager of Activision-Blizzard Benelux that the game would not launch locally. The comms manager Tweakers spoke to would not elaborate further than the quote above.

The Belgian Gaming Commission famously banned video game loot box mechanics in 2018, with the rationale that, if they can be purchased with real money in exchange for a game of chance, then they violate the nation’s gambling laws. Diablo Immortal is a mobile game and likely packed to bursting with loot boxes as a means of post-launch monetisation. Since Blizzard can’t monetise the game in Belgium, it has chosen not to launch it there.

What’s surprising is the decision to pull the game from the Netherlands. The Dutch Gaming Commission takes a different view of loot boxes than that of Belgium. Under Dutch law, loot boxes do not violate gambling laws provided the content awarded holds some economic value. To clarify: the way the Dutch see it, you should be able to trade anything you get out of a loot box for real money. Because you presumably can’t do that in Diablo Immortal, Blizzard won’t launch the game in the Netherlands either.

NME noted a support ticket on Blizzard’s forum that indicated the same.

“Unfortunately players in the Netherlands and Belgium will not be able to install Diablo Immortal due to the countries’ gambling restrictions,” reads the post from a Blizzard gamemaster. “The loot boxes in the game are against the law in your country.

“If you manage to run the game, I cannot guarantee that you will not be banned for it. What I can say is that in similar situations in the past where RNG loot boxes were against the law in certain countries, we did not ban any players for it, but I cannot give you a guarantee that you will not be banned. If you do manage to play the game on PC and mobile, as long as you use the same account on both, the cross-save should still work as intended.”

None of this affects the game’s upcoming launch in Australia (or any other territory where loot boxes are legal). Our parliament has pinged loot boxes before but decided not to enforce any regulation around them. But it does provide an interesting insight into how major publishers view monetisation, and how enmeshed into the design of certain titles it has become. Quite apart from the fact that it wouldn’t be allowed to make any money on the game in Belgium and the Netherlands, Blizzard likely couldn’t remove loot box mechanics from Diablo Immortal to satisfy local regulations if it wanted to.

It makes you wonder if Australia pulled the pin on loot boxes and other predatory monetisation, would we get the same treatment? Consider that your fun thought experiment for the day.

A final note: weirdly nice to write about regular old loot box evil again? After all the nonsense intrusions of NFTs and the nascent blockchain into gaming over the last few months, complaining about loot boxes again was like slipping on a comfy pair of shoes (just $2 per wear, per shoe. Range of designs, no refunds, legendary tier Jordans have a drop rate of 1%).

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Well I mean duh… No $ = why bother spending money on releasing it there.

    Blizz only sees one thing these days….. HEYYY MUST BE THE MONNNEEEE!!!!

    Reply

  • “legendary tier Jordans have a drop rate of 1%”

    Hmmm… not the usual .01%, so COME IN SPINNER!!!

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.