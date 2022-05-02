Guy With Newspaper Is My Favourite Doctor Strange 2 Character

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is building up so much hype, with a plethora of cameos and twists expected as Marvel makes a head-first dive into multiverse stories.

The Illuminati and Captain Carter aside, on Friday we got a pretty nice look at one of the action sequences in the forthcoming Doctor Strange movie, with an exclusive clip IMDB shared to Twitter.

Doctor Strange battles Gargantos in this exclusive clip from #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness. 🦑 @DrStrange #NationalSuperheroDay pic.twitter.com/0nDPA79WEq — IMDb (@IMDb) April 28, 2022

Cool fight scene! Featuring the giant Gargantos, Doctor Strange faces off against the beast in a street indistinguishable from many cities. America Chavez is also featured in the fight scene.

But uh, did you notice something a bit weird? A little bit of editing that slipped through the cracks, perhaps?

Shortly after IMDB posted the exclusive clip on National Superhero Day, people began to drag Doctor Strange in the replies and quote retweets.

In the scene, there’s a guy holding a newspaper who runs past Doctor Strange… Four times. As in, he enters the scene four times and in every cut, he’s seen in a spot that doesn’t make sense when compared to the previous shot.

the same guy with the same suitcase runs by him in every single shot pic.twitter.com/kHqt2cwvVA — jean charles leonard (@jc_leonard) April 29, 2022

It’s the kind of thing that I wouldn’t notice on a first watch, but would probably be pointed out to me like a piece of trivia later on, like “Jeans Guy” in The Mandalorian.

。 ☆ 。 ☆。 ☆

☆。 ＼ ｜ ／。 ☆

if Briefcase Man from

Dr Strange is your comfort

character, open this thread

☆。 ／ ｜ ＼。 ☆

。 ☆。 。 ☆。 — (Not) YouTube Kids (@RealYouTubeKids) April 30, 2022

This, of course, is not to be confused with other controversy surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where a copy of The Epoch Times (an anti-Chinese Communist Party news outlet) appeared in a clip.

Look, Disney will probably edit this bit out by the time that it comes to Disney+, just like they did with the earlier mentioned Jeans Guy, but I don’t think it’s terrible or anything. Actually, these kinds of continuity errors are something that we can actually see in a bunch of movies, like in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers and Jurassic Park.

Physical continuity errors, even major ones, are part of making movies on any budget level. If it took you til *now* to notice the same extra running through a scene multiple times you're just grasping at irrelevant shit to dunk on. — A.B. Allen (@A_B_Allen) April 29, 2022

Hell, maybe each Newspaper Guy is from a different universe.

I’m too keen to see another Raimi superhero flick (the last ones he directed were the Tobey Macguire Spider-Man movies).

You’ll be able to see Newspaper Guy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 5, 2022 in Australia.

While you wait, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year.