Dream Daddy Developers Are Making A Psychological Horror Game

If you were wondering what was next on the horizon for the Game Grumps following their zaddy-filled dating game Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator, the answer is a horror game.

Revealed during G4’s Xplay, Homebody is a psychological horror game where you play as a college student named Emily who’s sequestered in a cabin in the woods with her friends. While Emily and company initially venture out to the cabin to watch a meteor shower, rekindle their bonds, and find closure from past emotional scars, they instead find themselves running for their lives from a mysterious slasher wearing a fuck-off-creepy-beaked mask. Whilst evading the killer, you must solve various puzzles and–if you have the spoons–reconnect with your friends before they’re cut to ribbons.

Homebody gives off major Twin Peaks vibes from its atmospheric one-minute trailer. Game Grump’s genre switch from a raucous dating sim to a deadly horror game wasn’t done lightly as evident from shots of an indiscernible creature(?)’s limp body on the side of a highway, a woman’s face morphing into a glowing white void, and the killer meandering down a narrow hallway while brandishing a knife.

The game’s Steam page describes Homebody as a narrative-driven game that’s a throwback to 80s slashers and retro horror games. The game also promises to have a “surprisingly responsive” AI enemy system where no two encounters will be the same.

While the game’s trailer is filled with foreboding imagery and heavy motifs of isolation, one shot in particular is rife with the randomness that the Games Grump are known for. For a brief second, a man, who I can only assume is one of Emily’s friends that’s in need of the most closure, does a Jesus pose while standing on top of a giant hotdog with the word “bastard” engraved on it. It makes no damn sense. Compels me though.

Homebody currently has no release date but is slated to sell on Steam and the Epic Games Store.