Every GameCube Game Nintendo Never Released In Australia

On the GameCube’s 20th Australian birthday, we thought it would be a good moment to take a quick look at all the games for the system that never made it to Australia. There’s some illuminating insights among the titles on this list.

For a start, all of these games launched at a time when regional interest was a primary consideration. I can’t think of any game among them that wouldn’t receive a worldwide launch today. A lot of sports games simply never came to Australia because they wouldn’t have made an impact in the region at the time. Japan released a lot of anime tie-in games for series that would become globally beloved in the decade ahead. There are franchises, developers, and publishers that have since passed into history, and some games that appeared on other platforms in Australia but not the GameCube. Some, like Baten Kaitos Origins, now command huge prices online.

Enjoy this trip through the museum of GameCube games that never saw the light of day in Australia. Let us know your thoughts! Any surprises? Any heart breakers?

4×4 EVO 2 (Terminal Reality, Vivendi Universal)

Alien Hominid (The Behemoth, O3 Entertainment)

All-Star Baseball 2002 (Acclaim Studios Austin, Acclaim Sports)

All-Star Baseball 2003 (Acclaim Studios Austin, Acclaim Sports)

All-Star Baseball 2004 (Acclaim Studios Austin, Acclaim Sports)

Amazing Island (Ancient, Sega)

American Chopper 2: Full Throttle (Creat Studios, Activision)

The Ant Bully (Artificial Mind and Movement, Midway Games)

Aquaman: Battle for Atlantis (Lucky Chicken Games, TDK Mediactive)

Army Men: Air Combat – The Elite Missions (Wide Games, The 3DO Company)

Army Men RTS: Real Time Strategy (Pandemic Studios, The 3DO Company)

Army Men: Sarge’s War (The 3DO Company, Global Star Software)

Auto Modellista (Capcom)

Backyard Baseball (Humongous Entertainment, Infogrames)

Backyard Baseball 2007 (GameBrains, Atari)

Backyard Football (Humongous Entertainment, Infogrames)

The Baseball 2003 (Konami)

Baten Kaitos Origins (tri-Crescendo, Monolith Soft, Nintendo)

Battle Stadium D.O.N. (Eighting, Q Entertainment, Namco Bandai Games)

Bionicle Heroes (Traveller’s Tales, Eidos Interactive)

Bleach GC: Tasogare Ni Mamieru Shinigami (Sega)

Blowout (Pipe Dream Interactive, Majesco Entertainment)

Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Dassutsu! Hajike Royale (Hudson Soft)

Bokujou Monogatari: Shiawase no Uta (Marvelous Interactive)

Bomberman Jetters (Hudson Soft)

Bomberman Land 2 (Racjin, Hudson Soft)

Cabela’s Big Game Hunter 2005 Adventures (Magic Wand Productions, Activision)

Cabela’s Dangerous Hunts 2 (Fun Labs, Activision)

Cabela’s Outdoor Adventures (Magic Wand Productions, Activision)

Captain Tsubasa: Ogon Sedai no Chosen (Konami)

Chaos Field (Milestone, Sega)

Charinko Hero (Banpresto)

City Racer (Ubisoft Bucharest, Ubisoft)

Cubivore: Survival of the Fittest (Nintendo)

Cubix Robots for Everyone: Showdown (Blitz Games, The 3DO Company)

Curious George (Monkey Bar Games, Namco)

Custom Robo (Noise Inc., Nintendo)

Derby Tsuku 3: Derby Uma o Tsukurou! (Smilebit, Sega)

Digimon World 4 (Bandai)

Dinotopia: The Sunstone Odyssey (Vicious Cycle Software, TDK Mediactive)

Disney Sports Football (Konami)

Dokapon DX: Wataru Sekai wa Oni Darake (Asmik Ace Entertainment)

Donkey Konga 3 (Namco, Nintendo)

Doraemon: Minna de Asobo! Minidorando (Shogakukan)

Doubutsu no Mori e+ (Nintendo EAD, Nintendo)

Dr. Muto (Midway Games)

Dragon Ball Z: Sagas (Avalanche Software, Atari)

Dragon Drive: D-Masters Shot (Treasure, Bandai)

DreamMix TV World Fighters (BitStep, Hudson Soft)

Duel Masters: Netto! Battle Arena (AI, Takara)

Ed, Edd n Eddy: The Mis-Edventures (Artificial Mind and Movement, Midway Games)

Eisei Meijin VI (Konami)

ESPN MLS ExtraTime 2022 (Konami)

The Fairly OddParents: Breakin’ Da Rules (Blitz Games, THQ)

The Fairly OddParents: Shadow Showdown (Blitz Games, THQ)

Family Stadium (Namco)

FIFA Soccer 2002 (EA Sports)

Freaky Flyers (Midway Games)

Freestyle MetalX (Deibus Studios, Midway Games)

Frogger: Ancient Shadow (Hudson Soft, Konami)

Frogger’s Adventures: The Rescue (Konami)

Gakuen Toshi Vara Noir (Idea Factory)

Gekito Pro Yakyu (Wow Entertainment, Sega)

Generation of Chaos Exceed (Idea Factory)

GiFTPia (Skip Ltd, Nintendo)

Go! Go! Hypergrind (Poponchi, Atlus Co)

The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy (High Voltage Software, Midway Games)

Grooverider: Slot Car Thunder (King of the Jungle, Encore Software)

GT Cube (MTO)

Happy Feet (Artificial Mind and Movement, Midway Games)

Harvest Moon: Another Wonderful Life (Marvelous Entertainment)

Harvest Moon: Magical Melody (Marvelous Entertainment)

The Haunted Mansion (High Voltage Software, TDK Mediactive)

Hikaru no Go 3 (Konami)

Home Run King (Wow Entertainment, Sega)

Homeland (Chunsoft)

Hudson Selection Vol. 1: Lode Runner (Red Entertainment, Hudson Soft)

Hudson Selection Vol. 2: Star Soldier (Red Entertainment, Hudson Soft)

Hudson Selection Vol. 3: Bonk’s Adventure (Red Entertainment, Hudson Soft)

Hudson Selection Vol. 4: Adventure Island (Red Entertainment, Hudson Soft)

I-Ninja (Argonaut Games)

Intellivision Lives! (Realtime Associates, Crave Entertainment)

Jikkyou Powerful Major League (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 9 (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 9 Ketteiban (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 10 (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 10 Chou Ketteiban (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 11 (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 11 Chou Kettaiban (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 12 (Konami)

Jikkyou Powerful Pro Yakyuu 12 Kettaiban (Konami)

Jikkyo World Soccer 2002 (Konami)

Karaoke Revolution Party (Harmonix Music Systems, Konami)

Kido Senshi Gundam: Gundam vs. Z Gundam (Bandai)

Kido Senshi Gundam: Senshitachi no Kiseki (Bandai)

Kiwame Mahjong DX2 (Athena)

Konjiki no Gash Bell!! Yūjō no Tag Battle Full Power (Bandai)

Konjiki no Gash Bell!! Go! Go! Mamono Fight!! (8ing, Bandai)

Korokke! Ban-Ō no Kiki o Sukue (Konami)

Kururin Squash! (Eighting, Nintendo)

Legend of Golfer (SETA Corporation, Nintendo)

The Legend of the Quiz Tournament of Champions (Nintendo)

Lotus Challenge (Kuju Entertainment, Ignition Entertainment)

Lupin Sansei: Umi ni Kieta Hihou (Asmik Ace Entertainment)

Madden NFL 2002 (EA Sports)

Madden NFL 07 (EA Sports)

Madden NFL 08 (EA Sports)

Major League Baseball 2K6 (Kush Games, 2K Sports)

Mark Davis Pro Bass Challenge (SIMS Co., Ltd., Natsume)

Meet the Robinsons (Avalanche Software, Disney Interactive Studios)

Mega Man Anniversary Collection (Atomic Planet Entertainment, Capcom)

Mega Man X Collection (Capcom)

Metal Gear Solid: The Twin Snakes Special Disc (Konami, Silicon Knights)

Midway Arcade Treasures (Backbone Entertainment, Midway Games)

Midway Arcade Treasures 2 (Backbone Entertainment, Midway Games)

Midway Arcade Treasures 3 (Backbone Entertainment, Midway Games)

MLB Slugfest 20-03 (Gratuitous Games, Midway Games)

MLB Slugfest 20-04 (Gratuitous Games, Midway Games)

Momotarō Dentetsu 11: Black Bombee Shutsugen! No Maki (Hudson Soft)

Momotarō Dentetsu 12: Nishinihon Hen mo ari Masse! (Hudson Soft)

Monster 4×4: Masters of Metal (Ubisoft)

Mortal Kombat: Deception (Midway Games)

Mr. Driller: Drill Land (Namco)

Muppets Party Cruise (Mass Media, TDK Mediactive)

Muscle Champion: Kinnikutō Kessen (Konami)

Mutsu to Nohohon (Takara Tomy)

MVP Baseball 2004 (EA Sports)

MVP Baseball 2005 (EA Sports)

Namco Museum (Mass Media, Namco)

Naruto: Clash of Ninja (Eighting, D3 Publisher, Tomy)

Naruto: Gekitō Ninja Taisen! 3 (Eighting, Tomy)

Naruto: Gekitō Ninja Taisen! 4 (Eighting, Tomy)

NASCAR 2005: Chase for the Cup (EA Sports)

NASCAR Thunder 2003 (EA Sports)

NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona (Monster Games, Infogrames)

NBA 2K2 (Visual Concepts, Sega)

NBA Street (EA Sports BIG)

NCAA College Basketball 2K3 (Kush Games, Sega)

NCAA College Football 2K3 (Visual Concepts, Sega)

NCAA Football 2003 (EA Sports)

NCAA Football 2004 (EA Sports)

NCAA Football 2005 (EA Sports)

NFL Blitz 20-02 (Point of View, Inc., Midway Games)

NFL Blitz 20-03 (Point of View, Inc., Midway Games)

NFL Blitz Pro (Midway Games)

NFL Quarterback Club 2002 (Acclaim Sports)

NHL Hitz Pro (Next Level Games, Midway Games)

Nicktoons: Battle for Volcano Island (Blue Tongue Entertainment, THQ)

Nintendo Puzzle Collection (Intelligent Systems, Nintendo Software Technology)

Ohenro-San (Panasonic Corporation)

One Piece: Grand Adventure (Ganbarion, Namco Bandai Games)

One Piece: Grand Battle! 3 (Ganbarion, Bandai)

One Piece: Grand Battle! Rush (Ganbarion, Bandai)

One Piece: Pirates’ Carnival (Bandai, Namco Bandai Games)

One Piece: Treasure Battle! (Bandai)

Pac-Man Fever (Mass Media, Namco)

Pac-Man World Rally (Smart Bomb Interactive, Namco Bandai Games)

Phantasy Star Online Episode I & II Plus (Sonic Team, Sega)

Pinball Hall of Fame: The Gottlieb Collection (FarSight Studios, Crave Entertainment)

Pool Edge (NDcube, Media Kite)

Radirgy GeneriC (Milestone)

Rampage: Total Destruction (Pipeworks Software, Midway Games)

Rave Master (Konami)

Rayman Arena (Ubisoft)

Rei Fighter Gekitsui Senki (Global A Entertainment)

RoadKill (Terminal Reality, Midway Games)

RoboCop (Titus Interactive Studio, Titus Japan K.K.)

Scaler (Artificial Mind and Movement, Global Star Software, Take-Two Interactive)

SD Gundam Gashapon Wars (Bandai)

Shaman King: Soul Fight (Tuning Electronic, Bandai)

Shikigami no Shiro II (Kids Station, Alfa System)

Shinseiki GPX Cyber Formula: Road to the Evolution (Atelier-Sai, Sunrise Interactive)

Smashing Drive (Point of View, Inc., Namco)

Space Raiders (Taito)

Special Jinsei Game (Takara)

Street Hoops (Black Ops Entertainment, Activision)

Strike Force Bowling (Lab Rats, Crave Entertainment)

Super Bubble Pop (Runecraft, Jaleco)

Super Robot Wars GC (Banpresto)

Surf’s Up (Ubisoft)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3: Mutant Nightmare (Konami)

Tengai Makyō II: Manjimaru (Hudson Soft)

Tensai Bit-Kun: Gramon Battle (Taito)

TMNT: Mutant Melee (Konami)

Tom and Jerry: War of the Whiskers (VIS Entertainment, NewKidCo)

Tonka: Rescue Patrol (Lucky Chicken Games, TDK Mediactive, Atari)

The Tower of Druaga (Namco)

TransWorld Surf: Next Wave (Angel Studios, Infogrames)

Trigger Man (Point of View, Inc., Crave Entertainment)

Tube Slider (NDcube, Interchannel)

Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 3: Night of the Quinkan (Krome Studios, Activision)

Ultimate Muscle: Legends vs. New Generation (Aki Corp., Bandai)

Virtua Quest (Sega-AM2, Sega)

Warrior Blade: Rastan vs. Barbarian (Saffire, Titus Japan K.K., Taito)

World Series of Poker (Left Field Productions, Activision)

World Soccer Winning Eleven 6 Final Evolution (Konami)

Zatch Bell! Mamodo Battles (Eighting, Bandai)

Zatch Bell! Mamodo Fury (Mechanic Arms, Bandai)

Zoids Vs. (Tomy)

Zoids Vs. III (Tomy)

Zoids: Battle Legends (Tomy)