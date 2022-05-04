Everything Coming and Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in May is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.
Xbox Game Pass in May
Coming
May 4
Loot River
May 5
Citizen Sleeper
Trek to Yomi
May 10
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition
Eiyuden Chronicle Rising
This War of Mine Final Cut
May 12
NHL 22
May 26
Sniper Elite 5
Going
May 31
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
On the hunt for a Series X? Check out our console drops page right over here.
