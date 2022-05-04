Everything Coming and Going On Xbox Game Pass In May

The list of arrivals and departures for Xbox Game Pass in May is starting to fill out, as Microsoft and its partners hammer out the calendar. Here’s everything new you’ll be playing in May, and everything you’ll need to cram in before it leaves the platform.

Xbox Game Pass in May

Coming

May 4



Loot River

May 5

Citizen Sleeper

Trek to Yomi

May 10

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

This War of Mine Final Cut

May 12

NHL 22

May 26

Sniper Elite 5

Going

May 31

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

PC Game Pass in May

Coming

May 4

Loot River

May 5

Citizen Sleeper

Trek to Yomi

May 10

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

This War of Mine Final Cut

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Streaming in May

Coming

May 4

Loot River

May 5

Citizen Sleeper

Trek to Yomi

May 10

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle Rising

This War of Mine Final Cut

