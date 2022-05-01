Here’s Everything Good Streaming in May on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder

May already! That’s right, we’re somehow already four months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much). You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.
This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for May and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in June, too.
Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in May, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix in May 2022?
May isn’t a huge month for nerdy Netflix users, however there’s still plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence.
May 3
- The Suicide Squad
May 4
- Blood Sisters
- Meltdown: Three Mile Island
May 5
- The Pentaverate
- Clark
May 6
- Welcome to Eden
- The Sound of Magic
- The Takedown
- Marmaduke
May 9
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – season 2, episode 1
May 11
- 42 Days of Darkness
- The Getaway King
- Our Father
May 12
- Savage Beauty
- The Cup
May 13
- The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Senior Year
May 15
- The Nightingale
May 16
- Vampire in the Garden
May 17
- Reminiscence
May 18
- Who Killed Sara? – season 3
- The Perfect Family
- Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror
May 19
- The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar
May 20
- Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
- Wrong Side of the Tracks
May 23
- Godspeed
- Sea of Love
- Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – season 2
May 25
- Larva Pendant
May 26
- My Little Pony: Make Your Mark
May 27
- Stranger Things 4: Volume 1
What’s streaming on Stan in May 2022?
Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month is the season premier of the new TV show, From.
May 2
- Star Trek Beyond
May 3
- Zero Dark Thirty
May 4
- The Girl from Plainville – season 1 finale
- They Were Ten – season 1
- The Cult of the Family – season 1
May 7
- Pet Sematary
- Pet Sematary II
May 8
- Pirates of the Caribbean
May 9
- David Attenborough’s Galapagos – season 1
May 13
- The Stepford Wives
May 15
- Terminator Genisys
May 16
- Maralinga Tjarutja
May 18
- Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter
May 20
- Angelyne – season 1
May 23
- Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic
May 25
- Searching for Superhuman– season 1
May 27
- From – season 1
- The Core
May 28
- Ballmastrz: 9009 – season 1
- Ballmastrz: 9009 – season 2
- Birdgirl – season 1
- Robot Chicken – seasons 6-11
- Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials
- Robot Chicken: D.C. Comics Specials
- Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special
May 29
- Only Lovers Left Alive
May 30
- The Intruder
What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022?
Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. Highlights of this month is the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die.
May 1
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
- The Godfather
- The Godfather: Part II
- The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone
May 6
- The Wilds – season 2
May 11
- Casino Royale
- Diamonds Are Forever
- Die Another Day
- Dr. No
- For Your Eyes Only
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Licence To Kill
- Live And Let Die
- Moonraker
- Octopussy
- On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
- Quantum Of Solace
- Skyfall
- Spectre
- The Living Daylights
- The Man With The Golden Gun
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- The World Is Not Enough
- Thunderball
- Tomorrow Never Dies
- You Only Live Twice
- No Time To Die
May 12
- Halloween Kills
May 18
- San Andreas
May 20
- Night Sky – season 1
What’s streaming on Disney+ in May 2022?
Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight and the Sex Pistol’s Pistol.
May 4
- Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
- The Strain – seasons 1-4
May 6
- Shutter
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice
May 11
- The Quest – season 1
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight
- Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller – season 2
May 13
- The Revenant
- Inside North Korea: The Cyber State
- Inside North Korea: The Next Leader
- Thailand’s Wild Cats
May 18
- The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
- The Client
- Terriers – season 1
May 20
- Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
- Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) – season 1
- Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – season 1
- OK Computer – season 1
May 27
- Obi-Wan Kenobi – episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- We Feed People
May 31
- Pistol
What’s streaming on Binge in May 2022?
Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This months highlight has to be season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead or seasons 1 and 2 of Krypto The Superdog.
May 1
- 2 Guns
May 2
- Barry (new episodes weekly)
- Outlander – season 6 finale
- Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary
- The Baby – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Fear The Walking Dead – season 7 (new episodes weekly)
May 3
- The Repair Shop Australia – season 1
- We Own This City – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Suicide Squad
- Prisoners Of The Ghostland
May 4
- Traces – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Young Rock – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Naomi – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Arthur – seasons 3 and 4
May 5
- Kung Fu – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Krypto The Superdog – seasons 1 and 2
May 6
- Star Trek Beyond
- Devils – season 2 (two new episodes weekly)
- Legacies – season 4 (new episodes weekly)
May 8
- Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters
- Dogtanian And The Three Muskethounds
May 11
- Ted Bundy: The Survivors – season 1
May 12
- Halloween Kills
May 13
- Elysium
May 16
- The Time Traveler’s Wife – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
May 17
- Reminiscence
May 21
- Proof of Life
- Pokémon Detective Pikachu
May 24
- Paw Patrol: The Movie
May 27
- Gravity
May 28
- Ainbo: Amazon Princess
- No Sudden Move
- American Night
What’s streaming on Paramount+ in May 2022?
Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but Star Trek: Beyond has to be a highlight for Trekkers especially, as well as the Uber movie, Super Pumped.
May 2
- Star Trek Beyond
May 6
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (new episodes weekly)
May 10
- Finding YingYing
May 12
- Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber
May 24
- Tokyo Vice
May 27
- Behind The Music
What’s streaming on Shudder in May 2022?
Good question. Shudder hasn’t provided an update for May, but when it does you’ll be the first to know!
That’s about it for our May streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our June guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.