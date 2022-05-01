See Games Differently

Here’s Everything Good Streaming in May on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder

Published 45 mins ago: May 2, 2022 at 9:00 am -
Filed to:amazon
amazon primebingedisneydocumentariesmoviesnetflixparamountshudderstantv showswhat tf can i watch
From left to right: Our Flag Means Death, Halo and Star Trek: Picard. Image: Compiled by Zachariah Kelly
May already! That’s right, we’re somehow already four months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much). You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for May and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in June, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in May, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in May 2022?

May isn’t a huge month for nerdy Netflix users, however there’s still plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence

May 3

  • The Suicide Squad

May 4

  • Blood Sisters
  • Meltdown: Three Mile Island

May 5

  • The Pentaverate
  • Clark

May 6

  • Welcome to Eden
  • The Sound of Magic
  • The Takedown
  • Marmaduke

May 9

  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – season 2, episode 1

May 11

  • 42 Days of Darkness
  • The Getaway King
  • Our Father 

May 12

  • Savage Beauty
  • The Cup

May 13

  • The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri
  • The Lincoln Lawyer
  • Senior Year

May 15

  • The Nightingale

May 16

  • Vampire in the Garden

May 17

  • Reminiscence

May 18

  • Who Killed Sara? – season 3
  • The Perfect Family
  • Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

May 19

  • The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

May 20

  • Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3
  • Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 23

  • Godspeed
  • Sea of Love
  • Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – season 2

May 25

  • Larva Pendant

May 26

  • My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

May 27

  • Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

What’s streaming on Stan in May 2022?

Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month is the season premier of the new TV show, From.

May 2

  • Star Trek Beyond 

May 3

  • Zero Dark Thirty 

May 4

  • The Girl from Plainville – season 1 finale
  • They Were Ten – season 1
  • The Cult of the Family – season 1 

May 7

  • Pet Sematary
  • Pet Sematary II 

May 8

  • Pirates of the Caribbean 

May 9

  • David Attenborough’s Galapagos – season 1

May 13

  • The Stepford Wives 

May 15

  • Terminator Genisys 

May 16

  • Maralinga Tjarutja 

May 18

  • Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter 

May 20

  • Angelyne – season 1

May 23

  • Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic 

May 25

  • Searching for Superhuman– season 1

May 27

  • From – season 1
  • The Core

May 28

  • Ballmastrz: 9009 – season 1
  • Ballmastrz: 9009 – season 2
  • Birdgirl – season 1
  • Robot Chicken – seasons 6-11
  • Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials 
  • Robot Chicken: D.C. Comics Specials 
  • Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special 

May 29

  • Only Lovers Left Alive 

May 30

  • The Intruder 

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. Highlights of this month is the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die.

May 1

  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey 
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug 
  • The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies 
  • The Godfather 
  • The Godfather: Part II 
  • The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone 

May 6

  • The Wilds – season 2

May 11

  • Casino Royale 
  • Diamonds Are Forever 
  • Die Another Day 
  • Dr. No 
  • For Your Eyes Only 
  • Goldeneye 
  • Goldfinger 
  • Licence To Kill 
  • Live And Let Die 
  • Moonraker
  • Octopussy 
  • On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
  • Quantum Of Solace 
  • Skyfall 
  • Spectre
  • The Living Daylights
  • The Man With The Golden Gun 
  • The Spy Who Loved Me
  • The World Is Not Enough
  • Thunderball
  • Tomorrow Never Dies
  • You Only Live Twice
  • No Time To Die

May 12

  • Halloween Kills

May 18

  • San Andreas

May 20

  • Night Sky – season 1

What’s streaming on Disney+ in May 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight and the Sex Pistol’s Pistol.

May 4

  • Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett
  • The Strain – seasons 1-4

May 6

  • Shutter
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
  • Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

May 11

  • The Quest – season 1
  • Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight
  • Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller – season 2

May 13

  • The Revenant
  • Inside North Korea: The Cyber State
  • Inside North Korea: The Next Leader
  • Thailand’s Wild Cats

May 18

  • The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse
  • The Client
  • Terriers – season 1

May 20

  • Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
  • Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) – season 1
  • Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – season 1
  • OK Computer – season 1

May 27

  • Obi-Wan Kenobi – episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • We Feed People

May 31

  • Pistol

What’s streaming on Binge in May 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This months highlight has to be season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead or  seasons 1 and 2 of Krypto The Superdog.

May 1

  • 2 Guns       

May 2

  • Barry (new episodes weekly)
  • Outlander – season 6 finale
  • Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary
  • The Baby – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Fear The Walking Dead – season 7 (new episodes weekly)

May 3

  • The Repair Shop Australia – season 1
  • We Own This City – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Suicide Squad
  • Prisoners Of The Ghostland

May 4

  • Traces – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Young Rock – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Naomi – season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Superman & Lois – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Arthur – seasons 3 and 4

May 5

  • Kung Fu – season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Krypto The Superdog – seasons 1 and 2

May 6

  • Star Trek Beyond
  • Devils – season 2 (two new episodes weekly)
  • Legacies – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

May 8

  • Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters
  • Dogtanian And The Three Muskethounds

May 11

  • Ted Bundy: The Survivors – season 1

May 12

  • Halloween Kills 

May 13

  • Elysium

May 16

  • The Time Traveler’s Wife – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 17

  • Reminiscence

May 21

  • Proof of Life
  • Pokémon Detective Pikachu

May 24

  • Paw Patrol: The Movie 

May 27

  • Gravity

May 28

  • Ainbo: Amazon Princess
  • No Sudden Move
  • American Night

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in May 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but Star Trek: Beyond has to be a highlight for Trekkers especially, as well as the Uber movie, Super Pumped.

May 2

  • Star Trek Beyond

May 6

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (new episodes weekly)

May 10

  • Finding YingYing

May 12

  • Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

May 24

  • Tokyo Vice

May 27

  • Behind The Music

What’s streaming on Shudder in May 2022?

Good question. Shudder hasn’t provided an update for May, but when it does you’ll be the first to know!

That’s about it for our May streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our June guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.

Zachariah Kelly is a writer at Gizmodo Australia.

