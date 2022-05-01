Here’s Everything Good Streaming in May on Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge, Prime, Paramount+ and Shudder

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

May already! That’s right, we’re somehow already four months through 2022 (don’t think about it too much). You know what that means, Gizmodians (Gizmodos? Gizmodudes?). Another month, another whole lot of streaming content.

This article will go into sci-fi, fantasy and horror releases (as well as some pop culture favourites, wrestling, documentaries and some serial killer stuff) coming this month to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Paramount+ and Shudder. Call this your master TV and movie streaming list for May and keep checking back each month, as we’ll update what’s coming to Australia in June, too.

Let’s get stuck into it. Here’s what’s streaming in Australia in May, and when these TV shows, docos and movies are getting released.

What’s streaming on Netflix in May 2022?

May isn’t a huge month for nerdy Netflix users, however there’s still plenty to enjoy. Highlights of this month include The Suicide Squad and Reminiscence.

May 3

The Suicide Squad

May 4

Blood Sisters

Meltdown: Three Mile Island

May 5

The Pentaverate

Clark

May 6

Welcome to Eden

The Sound of Magic

The Takedown

Marmaduke

May 9

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – season 2, episode 1

May 11

42 Days of Darkness

The Getaway King

Our Father

May 12

Savage Beauty

The Cup

May 13

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri

The Lincoln Lawyer

Senior Year

May 15

The Nightingale

May 16

Vampire in the Garden

May 17

Reminiscence

May 18

Who Killed Sara? – season 3

The Perfect Family

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror

May 19

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar

May 20

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3

Wrong Side of the Tracks

May 23

Godspeed

Sea of Love

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 – season 2

May 25

Larva Pendant

May 26

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark

May 27

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1

What’s streaming on Stan in May 2022?

Next on the list is Australian-owned Stan, the streaming home to many original Australian releases and some pretty big global goodies, too. Highlights for this month is the season premier of the new TV show, From.

May 2

Star Trek Beyond

May 3

Zero Dark Thirty

May 4

The Girl from Plainville – season 1 finale

They Were Ten – season 1

The Cult of the Family – season 1

May 7

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

May 8

Pirates of the Caribbean

May 9

David Attenborough’s Galapagos – season 1

May 13

The Stepford Wives

May 15

Terminator Genisys

May 16

Maralinga Tjarutja

May 18

Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter

May 20

Angelyne – season 1

May 23

Louis Theroux: Shooting Joe Exotic

May 25

Searching for Superhuman– season 1

May 27

From – season 1

The Core

May 28

Ballmastrz: 9009 – season 1

Ballmastrz: 9009 – season 2

Birdgirl – season 1

Robot Chicken – seasons 6-11

Robot Chicken: Star Wars Specials

Robot Chicken: D.C. Comics Specials

Robot Chicken: Walking Dead Special

May 29

Only Lovers Left Alive

May 30

The Intruder

What’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video in May 2022?

Next on our list is Amazon Prime Video, the accompanying streaming service to any Amazon Prime subscription. Highlights of this month is the most recent Bond film, No Time To Die.

May 1

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death Of Michael Corleone

May 6

The Wilds – season 2

May 11

Casino Royale

Diamonds Are Forever

Die Another Day

Dr. No

For Your Eyes Only

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Licence To Kill

Live And Let Die

Moonraker

Octopussy

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Quantum Of Solace

Skyfall

Spectre

The Living Daylights

The Man With The Golden Gun

The Spy Who Loved Me

The World Is Not Enough

Thunderball

Tomorrow Never Dies

You Only Live Twice

No Time To Die

May 12

Halloween Kills

May 18

San Andreas

May 20

Night Sky – season 1

What’s streaming on Disney+ in May 2022?

Disney+ is up next, home to all things Star Wars and Marvel. Disney+ has a few highlights this month, including Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight and the Sex Pistol’s Pistol.

May 4

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett

The Strain – seasons 1-4

May 6

Shutter

Bohemian Rhapsody

Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising

Soul of a Nation Presents: X/onerated – The Murder of Malcolm X and 55 Years to Justice

May 11

The Quest – season 1

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight

Trafficked with Mariana Van Zeller – season 2

May 13

The Revenant

Inside North Korea: The Cyber State

Inside North Korea: The Next Leader

Thailand’s Wild Cats

May 18

The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse

The Client

Terriers – season 1

May 20

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Baymax & Mochi (Shorts) – season 1

Mickey Mouse Squad: La Batalla Por El Zasca – season 1

OK Computer – season 1

May 27

Obi-Wan Kenobi – episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

We Feed People

May 31

Pistol

What’s streaming on Binge in May 2022?

Next up is another Australian-owned streaming service, Binge! This months highlight has to be season 7 of Fear The Walking Dead or seasons 1 and 2 of Krypto The Superdog.

May 1

2 Guns

May 2

Barry (new episodes weekly)

Outlander – season 6 finale

Beyond The Brick: A Lego Brickumentary

The Baby – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Fear The Walking Dead – season 7 (new episodes weekly)

May 3

The Repair Shop Australia – season 1

We Own This City – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Suicide Squad

Prisoners Of The Ghostland

May 4

Traces – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Young Rock – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Naomi – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Arthur – seasons 3 and 4

May 5

Kung Fu – season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Krypto The Superdog – seasons 1 and 2

May 6

Star Trek Beyond

Devils – season 2 (two new episodes weekly)

Legacies – season 4 (new episodes weekly)

May 8

Godzilla II: King Of The Monsters

Dogtanian And The Three Muskethounds

May 11

Ted Bundy: The Survivors – season 1

May 12

Halloween Kills

May 13

Elysium

May 16

The Time Traveler’s Wife – season 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 17

Reminiscence

May 21

Proof of Life

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

May 24

Paw Patrol: The Movie

May 27

Gravity

May 28

Ainbo: Amazon Princess

No Sudden Move

American Night

What’s streaming on Paramount+ in May 2022?

Next up is Paramount+! The new streaming service doesn’t have a whole lot of nerdy content being added this month, but Star Trek: Beyond has to be a highlight for Trekkers especially, as well as the Uber movie, Super Pumped.

May 2

Star Trek Beyond

May 6

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (new episodes weekly)

May 10

Finding YingYing

May 12

Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber

May 24

Tokyo Vice

May 27

Behind The Music

What’s streaming on Shudder in May 2022?

Good question. Shudder hasn’t provided an update for May, but when it does you’ll be the first to know!

That’s about it for our May streaming service release schedule. Stay tuned for our June guide to streaming services, or check out our article on upcoming sci-fi, fantasy and horror flicks set to release this year.