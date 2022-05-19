Hoo-Wee, Y’all! Evil West Has Been Gosh-Darn Rated In Australia

Firstly, please read the headline in a sickly-sweet, southern-belle accent. Evil West, the second Flying Wild Hog game release of this year, has now been rated in Australia.

The Australian Classification board handed down its ruling a few days ago, awarding the game an MA15+ rating. According to the rating, it says the game contains “strong violence, blood and gore,” which tracks from the trailers and gameplay footage that we’ve seen so far. It’s a red-hot gory mess (in a good way).

Just to jog your memory a bit, Evil West was announced at The Game Awards 2020. A year after this announcement everybody was reminded of the game again as a gameplay video was one of the many, many trailers shown off at last year’s Game Awards. Here’s one you can check out!

It was developed by Flying Wild Hog, the Poland-based studio best known for the Shadow Warrior games as well as their most recent release Trek to Yomi. And honestly? It looks freakin’ wild. Wacky, crazy and a whole lot of fun.

The Steam description of Evil West reads as follows:

A dark menace consumes the Old West. In solo or co-op, fight with style in visceral, explosive combat against bloodthirsty monstrosities. Eradicate the vampiric hordes with your lightning-fueled gauntlet and become a Wild West Superhero.

So basically, you’re a crazy ol’ cowfella in the Wild Wild West, and there’s a bunch of new horrible guys that have decided to show up in your town, which just so happens to not be big enough for both you and these putrid beasties.

The vibes I’ve gotten from trailers are very much Red Dead Redemption meets Doom, which I understand is a very base-level analysis of the game. I mean, you are a cowboy, right? And you fight wicked demons? Makes sense.

What definitely seems to set Evil West apart from your average cowboy moment is the fact that you have superpower or use super-powered devices. Most cowboys back in the day did not have superpowers or super-powered devices or fight vampires and demons. They did other things, like die of tuberculosis.

Another interesting aspect about Evil West as detailed in Keith Mitchell’s take on the preview at PAX East is the switch between melee and ranged attacks. Mitchell explains that your ranged weapon is on a cooldown mechanic rather than a reloading mechanic, so you pretty much have no choice but to give melee attacks a go just as much as ranged attacks. Neat!

While there’s no release date yet, we do know that Evil West is planned to release this year. The JB Hi-Fi website lists the release date as December 30th, but it’s a safe bet that that’s just a placeholder date.