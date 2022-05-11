Nintendo’s First Indie World Of 2022 Is Tomorrow, So Start Manifesting Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indie fans unite: Nintendo’s got the first Indie World Direct of 2022 coming tomorrow.

Nintendo’s Indie World showcases happen every few months and spotlight some of the most notable indie titles making their way to the Switch.

The last Nintendo Indie World showcase in December 2021 had quite the line-up of goodies, including the launch of one of my favourite Earthbound clones to date, Omori. While it hasn’t got a set-in-stone release date yet, it’s definitely one to watch. It fuckin’ rocks.

Thankfully, we’re finally being blessed with another Indie World after 6 months. While I’m sure many great indie games have already been released on the Nintendo Switch between December and now, hopefully, this Indie World showcase will look at what has come and what is to come.

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new @IndieWorldNA Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch. #IndieWorld Watch it live here tomorrow: https://t.co/OCOJhqYfD9 pic.twitter.com/5nuNImMLB0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 10, 2022

When and how can I watch the Nintendo Indie World in Australia?

The Nintendo Indie World showcase is happening on Wednesday, May 11th at 7:00 a.m. PT, which means in Australia it will be airing on Thursday, May 12th at 12:00 a.m. AEST. That’s right, baby, it’s midnight. If that’s past your bedtime (it sure is past mine), no need to worry. We’ll be letting you know what’s announced once it airs.

If you’re a big boy with no bedtime, the event will be airing live on YouTube and will be available to watch below.

What are we expecting this time around?

It’s hard to say. Usually, when the regular Nintendo Direct comes around, there’s generally some idea of the content planned due to leaks and hints prior. With the Indie World showcases however, it’s somewhat hard to tell what’s coming. As they have with every Indie World showcase since its announcement three years ago, many fans of the Hollow Knight series are absolutely gagging for some news on the game’s sequel, Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Of course, as nice as it would be to get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, please don’t set your expectations too high! As the headline notes, simply start manifesting and we will see what happens.

I’d also make a rough bet that there will be at least one farming simulator or life simulator announced in tomorrow’s Indie World showcase. If I’m wrong, feel free to burn me at the stake, but I think it’s a pretty safe bet. Similarly to Chicory last time, I’m also going to make an incredibly safe bet that they will announce a game for immediate release tomorrow, so let’s hope it’s just as good.