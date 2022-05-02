The Game List For SGDQ 2022 Has Dropped, Cue Speedrun Twitter Soiling Its Jorts

It feels like the last Games Done Quick (GDQ) was only yesterday. In reality, it was only a few months ago that we were seeing someone beat Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice blindfolded and watching on as a legend in an ill-fitting Sonic costume set a world record in Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode II. What a time to be alive.

The thing is, we’re in May now. That’s almost halfway through the year, which means that it’s almost time for the Summer edition of Games Done Quick, fittingly named Summer Games Done Quick (or SGDQ).

Summer Games Done Quick 2022 kicks off from June 26th to July 3rd and becomes the first in-person Games Done Quick event since Awesome Games Done Quick 2020. While in-person events had to cease during the early part of the pandemic, there’s nothing sweeter than watching a room full of people go buck-wild over the quietest dude in the world beating a Sonic game in record time. Immaculate energy radiates from those moments, so it’s cool to see them heading back to in-person speedruns where possible.

Games Done Quick has posted the full list of games that will be played at SGDQ 2022, including players and the kind of run they’ll be attempting. You can check out that list right here.

A fun little goof at the top of the list is Games Done Quick’s direct reference to ‘speedrun twitter’, a gaming community on Twitter that fiercely follows speedrunning events like Games Done Quick. Our headline pokes a little fun at them, but it’s with love. Of course not all of them wear jorts, so not all of them are soiling their jorts, but the community gets pretty excited when the schedule for a GDQ event gets dropped.

I personally love seeing either very new or very old games in GDQ. I find it fascinating to see the techniques and glitches that speedrunners can uncover the longer a given game is out. I’m a big fan of some of the weird and wacky speedruns, because they are funny to me.

In saying that, I’m pumped for the Kirby and the Forgotten Land run, the relay races in Super Mario Maker 2 and Super Mario World, and the ‘Interactive Television’ speedrun of Thunder In Paradise (a CD-i game based on an episode of a TV series of the same name).

I also love a good Super Mario Odyssey speedrun, but that might just be because I love looking at that game. Another run I’m also very excited to see is the speedrun of Half-Life: Alyx for VR. Why? Because my little pea brain can’t fully comprehend the ability to speedrun a VR game without getting a headache.

In saying that, I’m keen to see how they do it. As a final note, I stand in solidarity with the speedrun Twitter and am currently soiling my jorts.