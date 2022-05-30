Through The Magic Of Mods, We Can Now Watch Kratos And Master Chief Beat The Shit Out Of Each Other

A new mod has put unofficial Xbox mascot Master Chief into PlayStation’s God of War.

The mod feels like the truest expression of the classic high school “who would win in a fight” argument.

The mod, created by MarcosRC, famous for his hilarious manipulations of the RE Engine, replaces Baldur’s model with that of Halo‘s Master Chief. The result is a version of God of War‘s brutal opening fight in which PlayStation and Xbox’s gruffest strongmen face off. Observe:

(Chanting) Dad fight. Dad fight. Dad fight.

I have to admit, I kind of like Baldur Chief. He’s a little sassier than Xbox’s version of the Grumpy Green Giant. Chief blithely asking “Care to try again?” made me laugh, not gonna lie. Just a suggestion for Xbox, maybe give Chief a wisecracking

Beyond Master Chief, MarcosRC has also dropped a mod that replaces Kratos and Baldur with Resident Evil‘s Leon Kennedy and Ashley Graham.

I didn’t add expressions on Ashley, her hair is still terrible “alpha channel” pic.twitter.com/FosZN1IaqF — Marcos RC (@MarcosRCRE) May 29, 2022

You can get the God of War Master Chief mod from MarcosRC’s Patreon, if you are so inclined.

Santa Monica Studio’s next game, God of War: Ragnarok, will continue Kratos and Atreus’ story, though, without direct player intervention, I don’t know that Master Chief will show up in that one. There’s still no release date for the sequel, but we do know that it’s on the way to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation platforms. No word on a PC launch, of course, though given Sony’s renewed interest in the platform, I’m sure a port will appear eventually.

PlayStation is dropping a new “E3 Window” State of Play broadcast this Friday, however, so who knows, maybe we’ll have a new trailer by the end of the week.