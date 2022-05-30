See Games Differently

Through The Magic Of Mods, We Can Now Watch Kratos And Master Chief Beat The Shit Out Of Each Other

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: May 31, 2022 at 9:12 am -
Filed to:god of war
halomaster chiefmoddingmodsPcPlayStationsanta monica studiovideo game moddingXbox
Through The Magic Of Mods, We Can Now Watch Kratos And Master Chief Beat The Shit Out Of Each Other
Screenshot: MarcosRC, PlayStation

A new mod has put unofficial Xbox mascot Master Chief into PlayStation’s God of War.

The mod feels like the truest expression of the classic high school “who would win in a fight” argument.

The mod, created by MarcosRC, famous for his hilarious manipulations of the RE Engine, replaces Baldur’s model with that of Halo‘s Master Chief. The result is a version of God of War‘s brutal opening fight in which PlayStation and Xbox’s gruffest strongmen face off. Observe:

(Chanting) Dad fight. Dad fight. Dad fight.

I have to admit, I kind of like Baldur Chief. He’s a little sassier than Xbox’s version of the Grumpy Green Giant. Chief blithely asking “Care to try again?” made me laugh, not gonna lie. Just a suggestion for Xbox, maybe give Chief a wisecracking

Beyond Master Chief, MarcosRC has also dropped a mod that replaces Kratos and Baldur with Resident Evil‘s Leon Kennedy and Ashley Graham.

You can get the God of War Master Chief mod from MarcosRC’s Patreon, if you are so inclined.

Santa Monica Studio’s next game, God of War: Ragnarok, will continue Kratos and Atreus’ story, though, without direct player intervention, I don’t know that Master Chief will show up in that one. There’s still no release date for the sequel, but we do know that it’s on the way to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation platforms. No word on a PC launch, of course, though given Sony’s renewed interest in the platform, I’m sure a port will appear eventually.

PlayStation is dropping a new “E3 Window” State of Play broadcast this Friday, however, so who knows, maybe we’ll have a new trailer by the end of the week.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.