Here’s An Exclusive Card From Magic The Gathering’s Battle for Baldur’s Gate Set

Published 34 mins ago: May 25, 2022 at 8:57 am -
Filed to:baldurs gate
battle for baldurs gatecommander legendsdungeons & dragonsmagic the gatheringwizards of the coast
Image: John Grenier. Wizards of the Coast

You like Magic the Gathering? What about Dungeons & Dragons? C’mere, I’ve got something to show you.

Our friends at Wizards of the Coast have furnished us with an exclusive card from the new Commander Legends set Battle for Baldur’s Gate. Here it is:

Image: John Grenier, Wizards of the Coast
Image: John Grenier, Wizards of the Coast

It wouldn’t be a D&D card without a proper dragon, would it?

The Earthquake Dragon is 10/10 high mana Forest card that requires a bit of serviette maths to play properly. This card will cost less mana to play depending on the total mana value of other Dragons you control. So, if you want to really play into it, build yourself a dragon deck and strategise around it. It also has a secondary spell where you can sacrifice a Land card to return a felled Earthquake Dragon from your graveyard back into your hand.

Here’s the blurb straight from the card

Creature – Elemental Dragon (14 Forest) (10/10)

This spell costs X less to cast, where X is the total mana value of Dragons you control.

Flying, trample

(2) Forest, Sacrifice a land: Return Earthquake Dragon from your graveyard to your hand.

You can find out more about the Commander Legends: Battle for Baldur’s Gate expansion over at the official Wizards of the Coast website. If you’d like more Magic exclusives, here’s the last card Wizards slid us across the table for you.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

