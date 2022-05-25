Homebody Is The Next Title From Game Grumps, And It’s A Spooky One

From the folks that brought you Dream Daddy, a dad-rooting simulator, comes something completely different.

The game development studio within Game Grumps, which is conveniently also called Game Grumps, has joined forces with publisher Rogue Games for a new horror game called Homebody.

Announced exclusively on G4’s XPlay program, Homebody will be a narrative-driven, psychological horror ‘evocative of classic slasher films of the 1980s’. You can check out the trailer below.

The game revolves around the protagonist Emily who must solve puzzles with her friends, uncover the secrets of her past, and find a way out of the remote rental house that they’ve gone to in order to watch a meteor shower.

Why are they trying to find a way out? Because there’s a murderer, of course. A murderer that is trying to murder them.

In a press release regarding Homebody, the game’s director Jory Griffis stated:

“We’re obsessed with horror games, so when coming off of Dream Daddy, it was a natural shift to explore the horror genre. We were excited to retain the narrative and storytelling values we learned making Dream Daddy and put them to use in a game with a totally different tone and ambitious new mechanics.”

From the looks of the games features, which include an ‘enemy AI system’ and a chunky dialogue system, it seems like Game Grumps are going in the ‘One Trillion Endings’ direction for Homebody. Of course, there’s not actually one trillion endings, but they note that ‘no two encounters will ever be the same’.

While you probably know Game Grumps for their YouTube content as well as their Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator game, Rogue Games is quite the interesting one when it comes to their back catalogue. Their publishing work spans from Fisti-Fluffs, a kitty-cat beat ’em up, all the way to survivor’s guilt simulator Under: Depths of Fear.

While there’s no release date for Homebody just yet, we certainly are excited to see another game coming from Game Grumps after Dream Daddy, even if there’s no dad dating.