See Games Differently

Hooked On You Lets You Convince A Murderer To Love You, Not Kill You

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 mins ago: May 18, 2022 at 12:55 pm -
Filed to:behaviour interactive
dating simdead by daylighthooked on youhorror
Hooked On You Lets You Convince A Murderer To Love You, Not Kill You
Image: Behaviour Interactive

When you were playing Dead By Daylight, did you feel a sense of untameable horniness for this guy? Well, you’re in luck.

As part of their 6th-anniversary broadcast, which involved all sorts of announcements for Dead By Daylight, the good folks over at Canadian studio Behaviour Interactive have announced a new spin-off dating simulator based on their Dead By Daylight franchise.

You can check out the announcement trailer below.

Hooked on You will be a dating sim involving four romance options: the Trapper, the Huntress, the Wraith and the Spirit. These are all original characters from the Dead By Daylight franchise, and they are all ready to fall in love. Or brutally murder. One of them.

The Youtube description for the announcement trailer reads:

Welcome to Murderer’s Island. Your companions: four dead-sexy Killers who, underneath their murderous exteriors, just want a little romance. Flirt your way into their hearts, uncovering dark twists along the way. Will you find true love, forge friendships… or get hacked to death? Only you can decide.

To give you a good idea of the spooky scary guys and their hot anime counterparts, I’ve made a few comparison pictures which you can view below.

The Trapper

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Hunky.

The Huntress

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Mommy.

The Wraith

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Flirty.

The Spirit

Screenshot: Behaviour Interactive

Wifey.

I guess it’s no surprise that this has come about, as fans of the series are champions of horny. Remember when Dead By Daylight fans went up in arms because a glitch made Pyramid Head’s ass too flat? So much so, that there was a bug fix to make sure he had those juicy, juicy cakes again?

Hooked On You has been somewhat known about for a few months, as Behaviour Interactive actually filed the trademark for the game back in February. However, most thought it was a joke. Alas, it is not.

While there’s no set release date for the game, a big fat ‘Coming This Summer’ was slapped onto it, meaning we here in Australia should be expecting to get our holes stuff and our winkies wonkled sometime in Winter.

Are you excited to make an unbreakable bond with a horrible monster? Which one is your favourite murder-loving freak? Is this anything like those people that fangirl over real-life murderers? Let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.