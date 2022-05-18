Hooked On You Lets You Convince A Murderer To Love You, Not Kill You

When you were playing Dead By Daylight, did you feel a sense of untameable horniness for this guy? Well, you’re in luck.

As part of their 6th-anniversary broadcast, which involved all sorts of announcements for Dead By Daylight, the good folks over at Canadian studio Behaviour Interactive have announced a new spin-off dating simulator based on their Dead By Daylight franchise.

You can check out the announcement trailer below.

Hooked on You will be a dating sim involving four romance options: the Trapper, the Huntress, the Wraith and the Spirit. These are all original characters from the Dead By Daylight franchise, and they are all ready to fall in love. Or brutally murder. One of them.

The Youtube description for the announcement trailer reads:

Welcome to Murderer’s Island. Your companions: four dead-sexy Killers who, underneath their murderous exteriors, just want a little romance. Flirt your way into their hearts, uncovering dark twists along the way. Will you find true love, forge friendships… or get hacked to death? Only you can decide.

To give you a good idea of the spooky scary guys and their hot anime counterparts, I’ve made a few comparison pictures which you can view below.

The Trapper

Hunky.

The Huntress

Mommy.

The Wraith

Flirty.

The Spirit

Wifey.

I guess it’s no surprise that this has come about, as fans of the series are champions of horny. Remember when Dead By Daylight fans went up in arms because a glitch made Pyramid Head’s ass too flat? So much so, that there was a bug fix to make sure he had those juicy, juicy cakes again?

Hooked On You has been somewhat known about for a few months, as Behaviour Interactive actually filed the trademark for the game back in February. However, most thought it was a joke. Alas, it is not.

While there’s no set release date for the game, a big fat ‘Coming This Summer’ was slapped onto it, meaning we here in Australia should be expecting to get our holes stuff and our winkies wonkled sometime in Winter.

Are you excited to make an unbreakable bond with a horrible monster? Which one is your favourite murder-loving freak? Is this anything like those people that fangirl over real-life murderers? Let us know!