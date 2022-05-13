See Games Differently

Kirby 64 Is Being Added To The NSO Library For Us Orb-Loving Freaks

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: May 13, 2022 at 12:42 pm -
Filed to:kirby
Image: Nintendo

I asked for Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, and now Nintendo is delivering. Manifestation has finally worked for me, and now I will whisper ‘one trillion dollars’ to myself quietly every day until that happens too.

Announced today by Nintendo on their Twitter, the next game to be added to the Nintendo Switch Online N64 library is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, an absolute classic in the Kirby franchise.

And this time around, the once G-rated Kirby game now has an American ‘T for Teens’ rating for ‘Blood’ and ‘Violence’. Maybe they’ve added special new content where Kirby goes on an incredibly bloody and violent rampage? Who knows, but I’m scared!

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards was released in 2000 for the Nintendo 64, and is the first time a Kirby game has included 3D graphics (although it is still a side-scroller). Yes, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land was the first fully 3D Kirby game, The Crystal Shards holds the title for the first time our round boy was a sphere, not a circle.

If you played and enjoyed Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and sat back wanting more time with the god-like pink orb, this is probably the way to go. While it is notably easier than Kirby and the Forgotten Land, and doesn’t have as much gameplay as the Switch title, it’s still a great game!

Not only does Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards have our favourite little guy Kirby in it, but it stays pretty true to the Kirby format. New friends for the boy, a fantastic soundtrack made by Kirby music veterans Jun Ishikawa and Hirokazu Ando, and all the abilities and gameplay you’d expect from a classic Kirby game.

So when’s it coming to the Nintendo Switch Online N64 library? Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards will be available in the library from May 20th, 2022. That’s pretty soon, baby! Wahoo!

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

  • Well you got what you asked for Ruby and that is Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards coming out on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack May 20 next week as for me I’ve played Kirby 64 on the Nintendo 64 when I was a child now at age 29 I’m happy that this original N64 game is coming back and I can’t wait to go back and play Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards to relive my childhood memories.

