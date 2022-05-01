See Games Differently

A Lego Horizon Forbidden West Set Just Appeared On The Australian Store

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 min ago: May 1, 2022 at 10:36 am -
Filed to:horizon forbidden west
legoPlayStation
A Lego Horizon Forbidden West Set Just Appeared On The Australian Store
Image: Lego, PlayStation
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A Horizon: Forbidden West LEGO set has appeared on the Australian store.

The set features the game’s passive Tallneck robot, used by heroine Aloy to gain the high ground and get a read on the surrounding landscape. The kit features the Tallneck on a circular base with a small amount of foliage and an extremely cute Aloy minifig.

The full LEGO Horizon: Forbidden West kit weighs in at around 1220 pieces, mainly in the Tallneck structure itself. In terms of complexity, LEGO puts this set in the ‘adult’ tier. This means it may be a bit beyond the ability of younger builders but should present a fulfilling process for grown-ups. It’s also a nice display piece once complete. The full measurements are 34cm (13.5 in) high, 23cm (9 in) wide and 17cm (6.5in) deep.

lego horizon forbidden west
Here’s what the box looks like, so you know what to look for at your local hobby shop. Image: Lego, PlayStation

You can check out the kit right here and throw down an order if you’re so inclined. The kit will set you back $119, and deliveries usually don’t take longer than a week to arrive.

It becomes the first major video game kit to follow on from LEGO’s recent wave of Nintendo gear.

For more on Horizon: Forbidden West, you can check out our review, and what’s been happening in the game’s most recent patches.

 

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. He has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.