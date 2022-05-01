A Lego Horizon Forbidden West Set Just Appeared On The Australian Store

A Horizon: Forbidden West LEGO set has appeared on the Australian store.

The set features the game’s passive Tallneck robot, used by heroine Aloy to gain the high ground and get a read on the surrounding landscape. The kit features the Tallneck on a circular base with a small amount of foliage and an extremely cute Aloy minifig.

The full LEGO Horizon: Forbidden West kit weighs in at around 1220 pieces, mainly in the Tallneck structure itself. In terms of complexity, LEGO puts this set in the ‘adult’ tier. This means it may be a bit beyond the ability of younger builders but should present a fulfilling process for grown-ups. It’s also a nice display piece once complete. The full measurements are 34cm (13.5 in) high, 23cm (9 in) wide and 17cm (6.5in) deep.

You can check out the kit right here and throw down an order if you’re so inclined. The kit will set you back $119, and deliveries usually don’t take longer than a week to arrive.

It becomes the first major video game kit to follow on from LEGO’s recent wave of Nintendo gear.

