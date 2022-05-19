Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Mario Strikers: Battle League In Australia

After a 15-year hiatus, Nintendo is finally releasing a new Mario Strikers game. A follow up to 2007’s Mario Strikers Charged (which was a sequel to 2005’s Super Mario Strikers), Battle League once again has Mario and friends strapping on their boots for a “friendly” game of battle soccer.
It’s been a hot minute since the last entry in the series kicked off, so you’d be forgiven if you don’t remember the Strikers series. Compared to some of the more popular Mario-based sports games, like Tennis, Golf and Kart, Strikers was a more underrated series, but we’re certainly excited to see it back.
The previous Strikers games were surprisingly hard, combining a 5v5 football game with special moves and Mario Kart-esque items. While we don’t know if Battle League will continue the tradition of kicking our arses up and down the pitch, it is introducing a new mechanic where you can upgrade your characters by kitting them out with new gear that’ll buff their stats. For a series that treats offence as the best defence, we’re keen for some high-energy matches.
Mario Strikers: Battle League has a release date of 10 June and if you want a save a few bucks before kick-off, here’s where you should look.
Where can you get Mario Strikers: Battle League for cheap?
Like almost every other first-party Switch game, Battle League retails for $79.95 in Australia, with most major retailers offering a $10 to $11 discount. In terms of the cheapest copies, The Gamesmen have Battle League for $68. After that, Amazon Australia, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and Kogan are all selling it for $69 – although Amazon has the added benefit of free shipping.
Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Mario Strikers: Battle League in Australia:
- The Gamesmen: $68
- Amazon Australia: $69 + free shipping
- Big W: $69
- JB Hi-Fi: $69
- Kogan: $69
- eBay: $74.95
- EB Games: $79.95
Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release in Australia on June 10 for the Nintendo Switch.
