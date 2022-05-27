Marvel MMO Cancelled Before We Ever Got To See It

So, for a little while at least, there was a plan for Daybreak’s Dimension Ink studio (DC Universe Online) to develop an MMO based on the Marvel universe. That game, whatever it was called and however it was shaping up, has now been cancelled.

You might remember the game’s announcement late last year, you might not, it was something that turned up in a financial report instead of with a cinematic trailer. DC Universe Online and City Of Heroes’ Jack Emmert had been in charge of development at the time.

In the original announcement Zack, bless him, tried to get optimistic about this game’s chances of success after a long line of Marvel MMO failures:

Hopefully, this Marvel MMO is more successful than past attempts. There was the aforementioned Marvel MMO that was reportedly canned by Daybreak in 2018, but before that, there was the 2013 release of the failed Marvel Heroes which shut down following a few name changes in 2017. Before all of that, Emmert’s Cryptic Studios was working on a Marvel MMO with Microsoft. But that game was cancelled in 2008 and reborn as Champions Online, which is still around in 2021. And who knows how many other unannounced Marvel MMOs have been planned, pitched and cancelled over the last decade.

Womp. The cancellation was announced in a press release from Daybreak’s owners EG7, in which they say the resources freed up by canning the MMO will be diverted into other, smaller and existing projects: