Meet Escapade, A New Mutant Hero Created By Charlie Jane Anders

Here’s a bit of incredibly cool news to end your day: the introduction of Escapade, a new Marvel superhero from the mind of Gizmodo co-founder and award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders. The beginning of Escapade’s journey begins in Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 which follows the young superhero’s career as a thief and explores her life as a trans mutant. Her story is written by Anders and drawn by artist duo and Eisner-nominated cartoonists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, with colours by Tamra Bonvillain as the collection’s central story.

“I have loved the Marvel Universe for as long as I can remember, and may or may not sing the Spider-Man cartoon theme in the shower on a regular basis. So I was so thrilled to be able to introduce a brand-new hero to stand alongside all of my favourites,” Anders shared on Marvel.com.

From the release:

Escapade, whose real name is Shela Sexton, is a trans mutant who can instantaneously switch physical locations with another person or trade any specific physical or abstract attribute such as possessions, organizational status, skills, superhuman powers, and even situations! Escapade is only able to maintain the power for a few hours at a time a time and must be within seven feet of her target, and the more complex the switch, the higher the chance of a mishap. Luckily for Escapade, she has an invaluable partner at her side, her tech-savvy best friend Morgan Red, along with a tool belt containing an arsenal of stolen tools and devices. Together, Escapade and Morgan tear through the Marvel Universe as professional thieves, stealing from criminal and corrupt organisations…until a meeting with Emma Frost and Destiny changes the course of Escapade’s life forever.

Anders added, “I hope that Escapade and Morgan Red will inspire trans and non-binary people everywhere to believe that they, too, can fight for justice with the power of creativity and chosen family.”

“It’s very exciting to be part of bringing a new character into Marvel comics,” Stein said. “Working with Charlie Jane’s script was a lot of fun, and I hope people enjoy reading about Escapade as much as we did putting together her first outing on the page.”

“Now more than ever, we need a hero like Shela Sexton for people to look up to,” Brandt added. “It was a real honour and a privilege to be a part of her creation process!”

Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 will be released June 22. Escapade is set to return in the fall in a special story arc of New Mutants from Anders.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.