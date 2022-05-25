The Official Morbius Discord Is Now A Very Funny Cult To The Living Vampire

Imagine the most blessed place on Earth. Disneyland? An ice cream shop? A peaceful island in the middle of the Atlantic ocean? I’m afraid you’re wrong, it’s actually the official Morbius Discord server, almost two months after the movie’s theatrical release.

While some may say “that’s cursed” or “you’re wrong” or “Morbius sucks what are you talking about”, meet me halfway and say that it’s… Blursed. I’m willing to compromise if you are.

But seriously, I couldn’t help but scroll through the Morbius Discord last night, participating in unhinged conversations within what many would say is a cult to the living vampire. It’s an incredible place that I’ve come to love so quickly and I’m here to report my findings. This one goes out to the Morb Heads.

MorbCord

Before we go any further, here’s the server link. Have a look, a peek, a gander if you will. There, you will find a constantly active “Morbius-Lounge” channel, full of users chattering away about the latest and greatest movie from Sony.

Users here are all too happy to call themselves “Morb Heads”, talking about the “Morbius Sweep”, that they’re “Morbin’ out” and that they love Morbius with all of their heart.

Of course, it’s not at all true, far from it, considering how Morbius was received (unless the server’s popularity turns out to be completely serious love for Morbius, which I highly doubt).

While you might expect the official Morbius Discord server to dry up, become abandoned and fade away into nothingness after the movie tanked, “fans” have clung to it.

Back when Morbius first came out, Jared Leto surprised server members at an exclusive screening for the community.

Timeskip to today and the server has become a meme exchange, filled with people trying to shoe-horn Morbius into their takes.

The morbius discord is a magical place pic.twitter.com/GqLXQ1VSIk — Fast Eddie (@FastEddie42069) May 23, 2022

Why are people clinging to Morbius?

Morbius was received terribly. There’s very little about the film that’s memorable and it’s widely known as a pretty bad experience. It also totally bombed at the box office.

“Cursed with uninspired effects, rote performances, and a borderline nonsensical story, this dreary mess is a vain attempt to make Morbius happen,” the Rotten Tomatoes page reads, reflecting a 17 per cent score on the Tomatometer.

So, if that’s the case, why are people flocking to the Morbius Discord to meme it up? I… Don’t know. Perhaps it has something to do with the film being *so* bad that it’s now funny to argue that it’s good, in a tongue-in-cheek kind of way? Part of the joke, after all, appears to be trying to convince people that Morbius is actually as good as the posts would lead you to believe, perhaps catching a potential viewer off-guard.

When Morbius was in theatres, there were posts about the “Morbius Sweep” or the “Morbius Summer”, where Morbius would be the first film in history to sell one trillion tickets. This happened off the back of another meme about a potential “Venomverse” movie (considering the also terrible movie Venom: Let There Be Carnage), but quickly became associated with Morbius.

This Server is my new religion pic.twitter.com/zb2IHQU5I2 — Eddy (@eddy_982) May 22, 2022

It’s a giant circle-jerk, but everyone seems to be having a heap of fun. Morb Heads want you to believe in Doctor Michael Morbius and his flick, kind of like a cult.

It’s like looking through a multiversal mirror in which Morbius was actually a well-received and legendary movie. That certainly isn’t our universe, but people are having a lot of fun pretending that this sucky Jared Leto vampire flick is the Citizen Kane of the superhero genre.

The Discord is divided between shitposters and shitpostees; those confused about the memeage of the movie and those going along with it. Will you spread the word of Morbius or be confused by it?

The server has also obscurely become accepting of transgender posters. The trans pride flag is an official emoji on the server and Morb Heads are happy to use the flag and often pair it with the other official server emojis. We love to see it.