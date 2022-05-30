Morbius The Game: The Kotaku Australia Review

I’ve played every game that has ever been released. Literally every single one. There is no game I haven’t played.

(Editor’s note: Why do you keep saying these things?? -David)

In saying that, there’s only one game I’ve played that has left me in shock from the sheer strength of its pitch alone. An unmatched masterpiece never before seen in the history of the medium. That game is Morbius: The Game.

Morbius: The Game was made by solo developer nyanbread. While the budget for this game is unknown, I can make a rough estimation that this game cost $1 trillion dollars to make, which is nothing compared to the $999 morbillion dollars it made upon its release. I know it looks like it was made in Unreal Engine 5, but, believe it or not, it was made using RPG Maker.

This is easily the best game ever made, and anybody who disagrees hasn’t played it yet. That is my opinion, but it also happens to be a fact agreed upon by every gamer and everybody in the games industry.

(Editor’s note: I give up -David)

In Morbius: The Game, you play the almighty Dr Michael Morbius, and your mission is to defeat all the other Marvel movies which are far lower in quality in comparison to Morbius. You begin your travels by standing face-to-face with an Imposter Morbius, who is clearly not Morbius because you are Morbius. This conflict is deeply rooted in questioning the self, and is one of the deepest uses of this theme that I’ve ever seen in a video game.

You are then approached by Sony, who ensnares both you (Morbius) and Fake Morbius into a quiz to see who is the real Morbius. This was one of the most challenging quizzes I’ve faced in a game before, but still incredibly entertaining. That makes it perfect. As you answer the questions, the Fake Morbius reveals himself to be Venom from Venom. No game has ever shocked me like this with a twist so effective.

After this, you are whimsically transported to one of the most beautifully rendered movie theatres I have ever seen in a video game. It is your task to go through the theatre and find the absolute piss-weak Marvel movies, and then completely destroy them as you are Morbius and obviously trump all.

The battle system in Morbius: The Game is second to none. There are high-quality special effects, and it feels so real that when Morbius defeated Marvel Studios, I actually threw up my egg fried rice that I have for lunch because it was so brutal and realistic.

Once you have defeated all of the flops, you are greeted by Martin Scorcese, who applauds Morbius for the true cinema that it is. I think it’s awesome that they got such a big cameo for this game, and I think it’s so cool that Martin Scorcese agreed to be a part of it.

When you enter the cinema for the final chapter, you are greeted to a similar image that anybody who went to see Morbius in real life would’ve seen: A sold-out cinema filled with cheering, adoring fans. This level of immersion is completely unheard of and never before seen in a game. I almost felt like I was there, in the cinema, and that I was Morbius.

The final battle puts you (Morbius) against the other Morbius, who is not Dr Michael Morbius but is instead Milo Morbius. This fight scene was insane.

Are you seeing this? How did they even do this? This feels impossible with today’s technology, and yet here we are, seeing it in front of our very eyes. Incredible. I’m crying right now.

All in all, I give Morbius: The Game 10 Morbs out of 10. The graphics are eye-popping, the soundtrack is one of the catchiest yet thought-provoking things I’ve ever heard in my life, and the story is engaging, unique, and continued to keep me on my toes the entire way through. There is no game like this, and there will never be a game like this… That is, until El Muerto.