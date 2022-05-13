New Dune Survival Game Coming From Conan Exiles Studio

Conan Exiles developer is staffing up development on an open-world survival game based on Frank Herbert’s Dune.

The news comes from a page that appeared on the Funcom site overnight littered with job ads and concept art.

‘Since the ’90s, Funcom has honed its craft creating unforgettable experiences in captivating universes and delivering lasting success with games like Conan Exiles,’ reads the recruitment page. ‘Having built a team of experienced developers from across over 30 nationalities, we now seek new voices to add to our most ambitious project yet, set on Arrakis.’

‘Join us as we build a Dune for all fans to realize the dream of traversing its ever-shifting landscape, sand under fingernails and spice in the air.’

Funcom is developing the game in concert with German studio Nukklear. Production began after Funcom acquired the video game rights to the Dune franchise in 2019. It is now well into that original six-year agreement. Funcom recently launched the 4X strategy game Dune: Spice Wars into Early Access on Steam late last month. It currently holds a Very Positive rating from 3000 reviews.

The studio is looking for new hires across art, design, engineering, production, marketing, and live operations among others.

I have to admit, the idea of a survival game set in the Dune universe tickles the back of my brain. It’s such a neat collision of genre and IP that it’s a wonder nobody’s ever tried to make it before. Stick me with a Gom Jabbar and turn me loose in the desert, Jessica, I’m ready to go exploring.

There are no details on which platforms the game may be bound for just yet, though Funcom notes the game will be ‘next-gen,’ so we’d say PS5, XSX and PC are safe bets.