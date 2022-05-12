Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds Is Making Its Global Debut This May

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is a collaborative mobile game from Netmarble and Level-5 where you become a Soul Diver, a participant in a futuristic RPG to explore vast lands and mysterious wonders. As you journey through the breathtaking landscape, you will discover an immersive world where reality and fantasy collide.

With beautiful graphics rendered in the Unreal 4 Engine, your customisable player will explore the open world with the help of your friends as you collect Familiars, decorate your very own farm, and conquer bosses to lead your kingdom to glory.

The game features music from Joe Hisaishi, the composer known for creating music for many Studio Ghilbli movies. The game is already a hit in Korea and other parts of Asia and it is sure to be a hit globally.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds will be available for iOs and Android May 25th, 2022.

See the trailer below.