Leaks Suggest June’s PlayStation Plus Freebies Include God Of War

It looks like June’s PlayStation Plus games will include God of War.

The news comes from Spanish outlet Areajugones, beating frequent PSPlus tipster Dealabs by a day. While Areajugones is a lesser known name among leakers, it has been reliable in its previous predictions. Dealabs says will be dropping its list of leaks tomorrow, so we’ll see if they match up.

According to Areajugones, the biggest title for the month is God of War. If true, this would mark something of a rarity: Sony reaching into its own library of exclusives for a PSPlus freebie. One has to wonder, among people who own a PlayStation 5 and/or a PlayStation 4, how many of them don’t own a copy of God of War?

PlayStation Plus games for June

The titles Areajugones has indicated will appear on PSPlus in June are:

God of War (PS5, PS4)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Gods (PS4)

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4)

You can still pick up May’s selection of PlayStation Plus games until June 2. These titles included FIFA 22, Curse of the Dead Gods, and Tribes of Midgard.

Despite the recent restructuring of the PlayStation Plus platform, free titles like these will still be part of every monthly sub.

Source: Areajugones