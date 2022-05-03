Prince Of Persia Remake Does Not Sound Like It’s Having A Good Time

Prince of Persia: The Sands Of Time is an absolute classic, and while the original — first released in 2003 — is still very enjoyable, the modern remake that’s currently in development will hopefully be an improvement. If, that is, the thing can ever find its way out of development hell.

As we reported last year, the game — a rebuild of the original, only this time built on the Assassin’s Creed engine — was supposed to be out in January 2021. Then it was delayed to March. Then it was delayed indefinitely, which is never a good sign.

Now, over a year later, the latest news coming out of the project is that it has changed developers entirely, being taken away from Ubisoft’s two Indian studios (Pune and Mumbai) and dropped in the lap of Ubisoft Montreal. Who were the game’s original developers in 2003.

A statement released by Ubisoft earlier today, signed only by the “dev team”, says:

An update on the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake pic.twitter.com/8xQpqyPSwQ — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) May 3, 2022

Hello, Prince of Persia fans! The development of Prince of Persia: the Sands of Time Remake will now be led by Ubisoft Montréal, the very birth place of the epic Sands of Time trilogy. This decision is an important step and the team, building upon the work achieved by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, will now take the time they need to regroup on the scope of the game to deliver you the best experience for this remake of an all-time classic, when it’s ready. We want to thank you all for your continuous support and patience throughout the development. Rest assured, that we will update you on the progress in a future update. The Dev Team

For a game that was supposed to be out in January 2021, an update like this mentioning the words “when it’s ready” without any other hint of the project’s progress or expected release is not exactly a good omen.