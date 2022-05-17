Real Lego Figures Vs Skywalker Saga’s Digital Recreations

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is excellent. It’s one of my favourite video games of 2022 and is probably my favourite Star Wars game ever made. It’s also one of my favourite Lego games, too. As a big Lego fan and someone with many sets and minifigs, I decided to use some of my expensive plastic for work. So, let’s compare Star Wars minifigs and a few ships from the game with their real-life counterparts.

Before we continue, this isn’t a list comparing every figure or ship in Lego Star Wars with everything I own. That would be a very long list and a bit embarrassing. Instead, I selected figures and ships from across all the films and did my best to directly compare digital and real-world versions. It was a trickier process than I expected, mainly because Skywalker Saga doesn’t feature a photo mode of any kind. (Note to TT Games: Maybe, if you get a chance…add a photo mode?)

With all that out of the way, here are the comparisons and some other details! Oh and all digital figures are on the left and real-world counterparts on the right in each image.

Chewbacca

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Let’s start the list off with a fan favourite: the galaxy’s favourite Wookiee and co-pilot, Chewbacca. You can see how TT Games has perfectly replicated the figure’s hair print and moulding. Of course, the real figures aren’t quite as vibrant and don’t have all the flexibility of the video game minifigs. Still, side-by-side it’s impressive how close TT Games gets to copying the figure.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Classic)

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Included in Skywalker Saga via a DLC character pack, this is the classic version of the Episode IV-era Obi-Wan Kenobi Lego Star Wars minifig. Once again, TT Games does a great job matching the details perfectly, including the crude but charming chest print. Oh and if you notice any white dust on the digital figures, that is just snow from hanging out in Hoth during the photo shoot.

The Mandolorian (Din Djarin)

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Also added via DLC pack, Mando is featured in Skywalker Saga wearing his iconic Beskar armour. My figure, on the right, isn’t wearing his cape because I totally meant to show you how it looks without that piece of fabric installed and not because I just realised, as I write this sentence, that I forgot to put his cape on before the photo. Moving on!

Bib Fortuna

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Bib Fortuna, the former lackey of Jabba the Hutt and poster boy of nasty teeth, is one of my favourite minifigs because Lego went and made him his own custom headpiece. And the game recreates it perfectly, but his blue body colour is a bit too vibrant in the game compared to the real figure.

C-3PO

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Fun fact: C-3PO is the named Star Wars character that I have the most copies of in my Lego collection. And I’d don’t mind at all. It’s a good, detailed figure that looks great in the game, too. However, the new 3PO fig released this month looks even better with new dual-moulded legs. That new iteration of the classic droid isn’t in Skywalker Saga.

Mace Windu

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

It’s always a shame that Mace Windu didn’t get to do all that much in the prequel films. But you can fix that in Skywalker Saga. Mace Windu can do everything now! And thankfully, his digital Lego Star Wars minifig is a perfect recreation of the original.

Darth Vader

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

One of the most iconic villains in all of film history and also one of the coolest look bad guys ever created, Darth Vader ranks among the most popular Lego Star Wars minifig out there, and for good reason: Look at that cool helmet and all of those tiny, printed details. Just ignore the dust on my minifig. Instead, imagine it’s also snow, like on the digital Vader to the left.

Princess Leia Organa (Classic)

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

The original Princess Leia minifig is so charming and simple. A few black lines on her chest, two little dots for eyes, and bright red lips are the features you need because that hairpiece is so instantly and recognisably Princess Leia. Also, while I prefer the newer, more authentic Lego blasters of today, it’s always fun to see the ol’ big tin can and megaphone design from the past show up again.

Han Solo

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Look at that dashing smile and those roguish eyes. Who else could it be, but Han Solo the galaxy’s most heroic (if not always successful) smuggler. It’s amazing how much swagger Lego was able to squeeze out of that face print and har, but it works and continues to work in the game, too.

Darth Maul

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

With the Darth Maul minfig, the devs at TT Games cheated a bit. And I get why they did it. If you look at the real-life figure, you’ll see a very obvious gap between the bottom head and the upper horns piece. In Skywalker Saga, this gap has been magically erased and the headpiece looks much better as a result. Take note, Lego, and maybe release a new, one-piece moulded head for Maul and other zabraks in the future!

First Order Stormtrooper

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

The humble Stormtrooper. Nothing fancy about this grunt and that means the digital version is a nearly perfect duplicate of the original toy. However, it seems like TT Games used the black hands from the original trilogy troopers for the First Order variant, which isn’t accurate to the fig and its white hands. Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.

Luke’s Landspeeder

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Due to a lack of a photo mode, it’s tricky to get nice comparison shots for Lego Star Wars vehicles, like Luke’s famous landspeeder. But with a bit of work and editing magic, I was able to create this comparison image of the digital speeder and the real-world Lego version. Unless you look very closely, its hard to notice any difference. (Stare a bit longer and you might spot the missing studs on the windshield piece.)

Luke’s X-Wing Fighter

Image: Lego / Lucasfilm / Kotaku

Let’s end this list with another famous vehicle piloted by Luke Skywalker. This time it’s his X-Wing from A New Hope. Again, TT Games mostly nails the digital version of this fantastic Lego set. Just don’t look too closely at the nose piece. Stop. I told you to NOT do that…

This is of course not all of the figures or ships in the game, but even with this limited sample, you can see just how great TT Games is as recreating Lego figures and pieces in a video game. Sure, there are some minor differences and cheats, but by and large, most of the sets and figs are 1:1 copies of their real-life counterparts.

This is all very awesome and impressive, but also very annoying as a Lego fan because whenever I play the game I just get sad about not having all of these sets and figures. Then I go on eBay and buy some of the older sets and… well this is an expensive hobby.