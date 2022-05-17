Remedy Drops Updates On Alan Wake 2, Max Payne Remakes, Control, And More

Remedy Entertainment has a lot of games in development for an independent studio. It currently has seven titles in different stages of development, five of which are related to the Control universe in one capacity or another.

During its recent investor call, Remedy CEO Tero Virtala offered broad updates on the state of each game it has in active development, beginning with the recently released multiplayer shooter Crossfire X. Remedy worked on a bespoke single-player campaign for Crossfire X with Xbox and Smilegate. Crossfire X launched in February on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in February. ‘A dedicated team at Remedy has continued to support both Crossfire HD and Crossfire X.’

From there, he moved on to other, considerably bigger projects. ‘Alan Wake 2 is in the full production stage,’ said Virtala, ‘A lot of work remains, but the game is starting to take a more complete form in many areas.’ Alan Wake 2 is currently still slated to launch in 2023.

Things got a little murkier from there as Virtala began using codenames to speak about currently unnamed projects. Codename Vanguard, which will be a free-to-play cooperative game developed in partnership with Chinese multimedia giant Tencent. Vanguard is currently in an early proof-of-concept stage and is actively recruiting.

Remedy is also working on a Control spin-off called Project Condor has also reached the proof-of-concept stage. A second, larger Control game, has reached the concept milestone and has moved to prototyping.

Finally, Remedy is working on the Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes announced earlier this year, both of which are ‘in the conceptual development stage.’ The remakes will be sold together as a bundle.

For his part, Virtala was thrilled with the public response to the Max Payne remakes. ‘The public reception to this announcement was overwhelmingly positive,’ said Virtala. ‘Max Payne clearly has a special place in the hearts of not only Remedians but gamers across the globe. We are very excited to bring the remade game for old and new fans alike.’ The Max Payne remakes fall under the umbrella of Control-related games for Remedy. This is because all of Remedy’s single-player games exist in a shared, overlapping world it calls the Remedy Connected Universe.

The takeaway from the call is that Remedy is doing quite well for itself and that the success of Control has breathed new life (and capital) into the company. Though Alan Wake 2 will arrive in the relatively near future, pending any unforeseen delays.