4 Throwback Consoles That’ll Let You Experience The Rush Of Retro Gaming

Even though we live in an age of advanced consoles, where games have never looked better, there’s something about retro gaming that we still find irresistible. There’s just something about the clack of arcade buttons and 16-bit graphics that feels so appealing (not to mention all of the great games from these older eras).

If you’ve been looking to embrace retro gaming, here are a few options that’ll let you feel that nostalgia rush.

The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch

Released last year to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the Legend of Zelda series, this handheld console packs a lot of punch in a pocket-sized package. Modelled after Nintendo’s retro Game & Watch, it comes loaded with three games, the original Zelda, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link and the underrated The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening.

While the Nintendo Switch‘s portability is a massive part of its charm, it’s not something you can easily slip into a jacket pocket. This Game & Watch lets you play three classic Zelda games on the go without eating up a heap of space in your backpack or bag. It also includes fun, time-specific event, modes and secrets, so even if you’ve played these games a hundred times before, there’s something new you can discover. Also, it just looks really cool.

Neo Geo Mini

Do you dream of owning an arcade cabinet but don’t have the space to fit one? The Neo Geo Mini really lives up to the latter part of its name, by giving you a retro gaming experience that fits in the palm of your hand. This scaled-down replica of a Neo Geo cabinet stands around 20cm tall with a 3.5-inch LCD screen and includes 40 SNK games, including multiple titles from series like King of Fighters, Samurai Showdown, Fatal Fury and Metal Slug.

Capcom Home Arcade

Capcom’s name is synonymous with classic arcade gaming, and this fight stick lets you bring the golden age of arcade games right into your living room. This plug-and-play arcade pad comes pre-installed with 16 of Capcom’s best titles, including Final Fight, Ghouls ‘n Ghosts and Super Street Fight II Turbo.

To help ensure that your gaming experience is as authentic as playing it on an original cabinet, the Capcom Home Arcade uses original CPS1 and CPS2 arcade ROMs. The pad also includes inputs for two plays, so you can go head-to-head with friends and relive those childhood memories of burning through change at your local arcade.

Arcade1Up Cabinet

Speaking of burning through change at your local arcade, the best way to capture the feeling of playing an arcade is to buy a cabinet. Arcade1Up is a brand that specialises in replica cabinets of classic games – the ones you’d end up feeding a week of allowance or have to wait in line to play because they were always packed.

While you can buy dedicated cabinets for classics like NBA Jam and The Simpsons, if you want the most bang for your buck, there are Capcom and Bandai Namco cabinets that include 12 classic games each. You just can’t beat the retro charm of an arcade game, especially one that’s free to play with no wait times. Just make sure you’ve got enough space for one of these large lads.

