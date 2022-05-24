Ruby Recommends: Minimme Looks At Deadly Dozen Reloaded, A Remake Nobody Asked For

Hello again gamers, goblins, and ghouls. I’m back again this week to give you another Ruby Recommends!

As you know, I’m an absolute fiend for a good deep dive, investigation, rabbit hole or goofy video. YouTube is the perfect environment for that, allowing the average smart fella (or fart smella) to whip up a video essay, gameplay video or descent into madness around a specific niche.

While we here at Kotaku Australia have hopes to do something of our own on the video-sharing website at some point, I thought in the meantime it would be neat to sit down once a week and share a gaming-adjacent video from YouTube and discuss a little about why I like it.

This week, we’re looking at a recent remake of a 2001 game that few remember.

A game one would find in an Easter Show showbag

Minimme is an Australian YouTuber that focuses on games you’ve either never heard of or game you thought you were the only person that knew about them, because all of your friends would say, “What? What are you talking about? Huh?,” when you ask if they’ve played them.

He’s definitely introduced me to a whole bunch of games that I’ve never heard of, all of which look absolutely ridiculous. Games like Jackie Chan’s Stuntmaster, 24: The Game, and Reservoir Dogs (the game) are all titles that I will never play, but feel better off from knowing about.

In his most recent video, Minimme talks about and plays through a game called Deadly Dozen Reloaded, a 2022 remake of the 2001 title Deadly Dozen developed by N-Fusion. I can’t be presumptuous and say that it’s a game that you’ve never heard of, but I personally have never heard of the original in my life.

Doing what he does best, Minimme gives context for the original game, and then talks about the remake and how it compares. He manages to make games that I wouldn’t normally care about seem fascinating. I’m a big fan of Minimme’s videos and it’s always good to see an Australian creator thriving, so feel free to check out the rest of his channel and support him on Patreon!

This weekly post is also an opportunity for creators to feature their work. If you’re in the business of making YouTube videos diving into niche gaming content, investigating lost game media, or just doing any cool shit with games, OR you have a favourite creator that you’d like us to spotlight, let us know!