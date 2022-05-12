Sci-Fi Horror Masterpiece Prey Currently Free On PC, Along With Other Great Games

Arkane’s fantastic sci-fi immersive sim Prey is currently free via the Epic Games Store alongside two other great games. And we’ll talk about those games in a moment. But first let’s chat about what makes Prey so damn good.

Prey debuted in 2017 and was published by Bethesda. The Arkane-developed adventure stars Morgan Yu, a person trapped on a mostly dead space station filled with very dangerous, shape-shifting aliens. Don’t trust that cup on the desk of the office you just entered because it could be an alien in disguise. Eventually, you also gain some of these abilities and are able to craft powerful weapons and gadgets to take on the alien threat and learn the dark secret of what’s really going on…which I won’t spoil here. Go play it!

Not one…. not two… but THREE free games?! Sheeeeeeesh. Better grab ‘em fast. 😮‍💨 Available now on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/Htftoa77Xm pic.twitter.com/aDl5X9ACp5 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) May 12, 2022

Prey is free on the Epic Store until May 19. But if you’re stumbling upon this blog after that date, don’t fret. You can still grab Prey for nothing if you have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. However you get your hands on it, you’re in for a treat. It’s one of 2017’s best games, and one of my personal favourite games from the last generation.

What kind of game is it? Well, it’s not a sequel to 2K’s 2006 shooter Prey. Instead, the 2017 game is an immersive sim (“imsim”), a strange genre that is both hard to define and easy to spot. Often, imsims are played from a first-person perspective and involve lots of interweaving game systems that can work together in novel but natural ways, letting you immerse yourself in the game world and play however you want.

Examples of imsims include Arkane’s Dishonored series and System Shock. Often these games will let you play as a stealthy pacifist, a blood-hungry maniac, or something that falls somewhere in between. And Prey, like many similar imsims, gives you countless potential ways to complete missions and objectives, making it one of the most replayable single-player games out there.

If you beat Prey and find yourself craving more, check out the Mooncrash expansion, which is also included. It adds a whole new roguelike mode to the game, upping the replay potential even further. Neat!

As for the Epic Store other two current freebies, they ain’t too shabby either. You can pick up Redout, a fast-paced futuristic racing game heavily inspired by F-Zero and Wipeout, for nothing. And you can also grab Jotun, a rad-looking hand-drawn action-exploration game set in Norse mythology and featuring a lot of vikings. Those vikings, they are mighty popular in games these days, huh?

Again, all of these games are only free on PC via the Epic Games Store, and only until May 19. So if you’re interested, don’t wait. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to go relax and take a sip from this coffee mug on my desk that…Wait a minute…I wasn’t drinking anythi