ScribbleTaku 2

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii eeeeeevvvveeeerrrrryyyybooooodyyyyyyy!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku is an all-time classic flop. A stinker of the ages, a smelly game known by many. That’s right, it’s the 2006 release of Sonic The Hedgehog for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, more commonly known as Sonic 06.

As somebody that has tried to play this game, I can confirm that it’s an absolute mess, from the countless glitches to the fact that a hedgehog and a human girl kiss on the mouth.

Shouts out to donaghy, who accurately guessed the very blurst game!

I’m back again with another one this week that’s obvious to those that know it. What’s this next one?