ScribbleTaku 2

Published 48 mins ago: May 13, 2022 at 2:47 pm
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii eeeeeevvvveeeerrrrryyyybooooodyyyyyyy!

Last week’s ScribbleTaku is an all-time classic flop. A stinker of the ages, a smelly game known by many. That’s right, it’s the 2006 release of Sonic The Hedgehog for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, more commonly known as Sonic 06.

As somebody that has tried to play this game, I can confirm that it’s an absolute mess, from the countless glitches to the fact that a hedgehog and a human girl kiss on the mouth.

Rest in peace. (Image: SEGA)

Shouts out to donaghy, who accurately guessed the very blurst game!

I’m back again with another one this week that’s obvious to those that know it. What’s this next one?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

