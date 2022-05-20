ScribbleTaku 2

Howdy doody to all gamers, big and small! And all who live in between big and small, a howdy doody to you too.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to a Wii classic. As I was reminded of when I talked a bit about daddy simulators, this game was an early foray into the daddy simulator sub-sub-genre. Of course, the game I was drawing about last week was Overlord: Dark Legend for the Nintendo Wii. A Wii-exclusive spin-off of the original Overlord game, which did NOT appear on the Wii.

The winner of this ScribbleTaku, who just so happens to be the person that reminded me of Overlord‘s daddy simulator origins, was Mad Danny! Shouts out!

This next one is a little bit of a deep cut, as it is an indie title. That being said, if you know it, say it! And if you don’t know it, I’ll be sure to recommend it next week as I’ve actually installed it to play it for a second time.

What game is this?