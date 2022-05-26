Sea Of Thieves Asks Players To Make A Decision That Will Permanently Alter The Game’s World Map

Sea of Thieves is putting the fate of Golden Sands Outpost in players’ hands.

The latest update to Sea of Thieves does something truly new in the game’s four-year history. Players are being asked to make a decision that could permanently affect the game’s world map moving forward.

A few months ago, Rare began to embrace Fortnite‘s preference for events that alter the game world across a single season. This began with the destruction of Golden Sands Outpost, a fan favourite, located in the idyllic Shores of Plenty. The outpost was left shattered by a fierce battle with the evil Reaper’s Bones faction, its homes and businesses destroyed or boarded up. Ever since, the island has been covered in a dense, ghostly fog ever since.

Now, Rare is putting the fate of Golden Sands into the hands of its players. The game’s latest short-run event, which kicked off last night, asks players to pick a side. Supporting the Reapers means hunting down Relic Caches to keep the island permanently shrouded in unnatural fog. Supporting the Hunter’s Call, who are attempting to help the denizens of Golden Sands reclaim their home, means gathering precious supplies and delivering them to the island.

Whichever side ends up with the greater number of supplies, in aggregate, at the end of the event, will be declared the winner, and Golden Sands’ fate will be sealed. If the Reapers win, the island will remain permanently destroyed and the game will lose one of its seven main trade hubs. If the Hunter’s Call succeeds, the island will be restored to its former glory.

You could be forgiven for thinking that this would be a cakewalk. That the players would immediately gravitate toward saving one of their favourite outposts. You’d be wrong about that.

Sea of Thieves is a game full of pirates. Pirates want money. And the Reapers are paying well.

Fan polls running across social media last night, no matter who ran them, were a dead heat.

We need to know. Golden sands — Beardageddon (@RealLifeWookie) May 24, 2022

The next few weeks will be very interesting indeed. Anyone going near Golden Sands is sure to be pounced upon.