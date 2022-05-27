Where To See The June State Of Play In Australian Times

Sony may not be interested in E3 anymore, but it’s still willing to hold a June State of Play anyway — and here’s where you can see it in Australian times.

The new PlayStation State of Play has been announced, and the focus this time is on third party publishers and a first look at the range of games coming to the PlayStation VR2.

Though Sony is usually fairly open about the contents of each new State of Play stream, it was curiously tight-lipped about this one. It provided no running time, nor its usual indicator of what fans should not expect to see. This might change in the coming days, and we’ll update this piece if and when it does.

Where can I see the stream?

You’ll be able to catch the June State of Play on the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels. We’ve included an embed of the English stream below so you can just hit play when the time comes. Sony also has a stream with English subtitles, if you’d prefer that.

When does the June State of Play start in Australian times?

Got you covered. The show itself will begin on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. You’ll be able to catch the show via the same links when they become VODs. This usually occurs around 30 minutes after the livestream has concluded. See below for the June State of Play Australian start times:

WA

6:00 am AWST

NT, SA

7:30 am ACST

ACT, NSW, QLD VIC, TAS

8:00 am AEST

NZ

10:00 am NZDT

And there you go! All the Australian times for the June State of Play! What are you keen to see? Which third-party pubs are you expecting to show up? Are you interested in the PlayStation VR2? What do you want to see Sony do with the platform? Sound off in the comments and leave your predictions below.