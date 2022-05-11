Smite Adds Slipknot, Turns Every Match Into A Deafening Moshpit

Every morning when I log on for work, I open my carefully curated YouTube account to check the trailers that have dropped overnight for anything worth covering. Every now and then, there will be a trailer that stops the cup of tea on its way to my mouth.

This was one of those mornings.

Look at this shit.

What in the hell am I supposed to make of this at 8 in the morning?

You can now play as metal band Slipknot in the deity-based MOBA Smite.

Each of the bands nine members appear as skins for three of the game’s core characters. Poseidon becomes vocalist Corey Taylor, turntablist Sid Wilson and keyboardist Craig Jones. Chaac becomes guitarists Jim Root and Mick Thompson, and bassist Alessandro Venturella. Raijin becomes percussionists Michael Pffaf, Jay Weinberg, and Clown. Everybody gets flashy, heavy metal themed moves and weapons.

I don’t know how a brand deal like this happens. I don’t know what kind of overlap Smite has with Slipknot fans. It certainly caught my attention, though.

Slipknot’s appearance in Smite follows a recent Metaverse deal that saw the band announce its own digital space called The Knotverse.

Its also not the first time Smite has included celebrity skins. Let us not forget the time it added Bob Ross to its roster.

Anyway, Smite fans, if you hear ‘Pulse of the Maggots’ blaring at the start of the match, you know you’re already in the mosh pit.