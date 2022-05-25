Some Of The PS5’s Biggest Games Are On Sale ATM

If you just bought Ghostwire, Deathloop, or any other big PlayStation game, I am so, so sorry. You probably could’ve picked it up a lot cheaper today, as PlayStation’s big spring sale kicks off.

Announced yesterday in a blog post, PlayStation’s annual ‘Days of Play’ sale runs from now through June 9. There’s some hardware available via PlayStation Direct, including the slightly less pricey AF DualSense controllers. But the sale’s main focus is games. A selection:

Some PlayStation 5 exclusives are even among the crop. Chief here are two immersive sims, Ghostwire: Tokyo and Deathloop. Both are published by Bethesda (which is now a Microsoft-owned studio) and currently “console exclusive” to PlayStation 5 (you can get both on PC). They’re listed at $US30 ($42) and $US24 ($33) respectively, down from $US60 ($83). There’s also Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — one of those next-gen games that’s ushering in an inevitable trend of $US70 ($97) price tags — but is currently down to $US40 ($56).

Anyone interested in buying newer versions of games they’ve already played can nab Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves, the PS5 re-release of the two most recent Uncharted games that still look amazing and are easily accessible via PlayStation’s subscription services, for $US30 ($42).

However, Sony isn’t marking down every PS5 exclusive. To wit: Returnal, a punishing yet hauntingly gorgeous roguelike that launched on PS5 a year ago with a $US70 ($97) sticker price, is still at $US70 ($97).