Sony Bringing Horizon Show To Netflix And, Uh, A Gran Turismo Show To…Someone

During a business briefing earlier today, Sony confirmed that it was working with Netflix and Amazon Prime to create TV shows based on God of War and Horizon. The company also confirmed a Gran Turismo show was in development. These shows join the growing list of video game TV shows that have been announced or confirmed to exist, as Hollywood and streaming platforms continue to raid more franchises for future blockbusters and hit shows.

As reported by VGC, and spotted by Benji-Sales on Twitter, during a Q&A session in today’s Sony business briefing, Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed that the company is working on three different TV shows based on popular PlayStation franchises. According to Vinciquerra, Amazon bought up the streaming rights to a God of War series, Netflix snagged the TV rights to Horizon, and a show based on Sony’s racing series, Gran Turismo, is also coming but doesn’t yet have a streaming home.

We already knew about the God of War TV show, as Deadline reported about its existence and Amazon’s involvement back in March. But now it’s been officially confirmed by Sony and PlayStation.

For those looking for more details, well… there’s not much else to share at this moment. We can assume the new God of War show is based on the recent games and perhaps that these will all be live-action shows, but that’s just speculation. For some reason, a part of my brain thinks the Gran Turismo show might be a reality show about people racing cars and earning money to get better cars and win cups. But for now, we have no idea what these shows will be.

These three shows get added to the growing list of upcoming and confirmed video game TV show adaptations. Other video game shows coming in the future include a Knuckles spin-off, a Splinter Cell TV show, the Netflix Resident Evil series, a Twisted Metal show on Peacock, a Mass Effect show planned for Amazon, and many more. And the Halo TV show just wrapped up its first season. Oh and don’t forget that HBO is doing a Last of Us series as well.

Will video game TV shows have a better track record than video game movies? I hope so. It would be hard to do worse, really.