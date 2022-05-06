Summer Game Fest 2022 Now Has A Date And Time

As we know, E3 will not be happening this year at all, and it already looks like game companies plan to run their own showcases over the year to make up for it. Luckily, there will still be an alternative available at Summer Game Fest.

Summer Game Fest began in 2020 as ‘the world’s first fully digital, global celebration of video games’. This was, no doubt, in response to the COVID pandemic rendering in-person events impossible to run without risk. Since then, Summer Game Fest has occurred every year to provide much of what E3 has, including ‘digital events, demos, announcements, and breaking news for video game fans’.

Considering we won’t have an E3, it looks like Summer Game Fest will be taking the reigns as one of THE big gaming events this year, and we now have a time and date for the event.

We Have A Date! Don’t miss #SummerGameFest streaming live on Thursday, June 9 at 11a PT / 2p ET / 6p GMT. I’m hosting a live cross-industry showcase. Game announcements, reveals + Day of the Devs. Lots of events coming in June, keep checking https://t.co/Hp7WuLrjXk pic.twitter.com/NCfvdjNMXk — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 5, 2022

We now know that Summer Game Fest this year will be happening in Australia on Friday, June 10th at 4:00 AM AEST. A bit early for us Aussies but should be exciting nonetheless! Last year’s Summer Game Fest was quite the chunky event too, so more likely than not this year’s event will be choc-a-bloc to make up for the absence of E3.

While we’ll be able to tune in online, it also looks like Summer Game Fest will be airing live in selected IMAX theatres in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, according to Coming Soon. This makes sense considering Geoff Keighley’s parents are chief quality gurus at IMAX.

Following this event, we’ll also be in for the Tribeca Games spotlight, which features exclusive gameplay and creator interviews from Tribeca’s official selections, on Saturday, June 11th at 5:00AM AEST. And of course, the Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase will be happening on Monday, June 13th at 3:00 AM AEST.