Super Mario Bros 3 Cartoon Tagged As ‘Hentai’ On Steam Makes Me Feel Like I Missed Something

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 21 mins ago: May 12, 2022 at 11:29 am
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia

Cancel all your streaming subscriptions right now. Link them to a PayPal account that’s connected to an empty bank account. You don’t need them anymore, because none of them The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3 aren’t on any of them. It is, however, on Steam. And it has been for a while.

Solo game dev and comic artist Squidoodle has spotted on the Steam a certain Mario Mario and Luigi Mario, and so on. A bundle including 13 episodes from the 1990 release The Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3 has been  Unfortunately, it is also only available in America, but with a trusty VPN I could confirm that the show is still there. And it has seemingly been there for around 6 or so years.

While this isn’t the first time TV shows and movies have been available on Steam, it does happen to be the only official Nintendo media available on Steam. It’s funny to think about this.

Considering Nintendo loves to strike down any living thing even thinking about making content featuring the red plumber guy, it would be normal to assume that they wouldn’t be happy about this. However, they actually don’t give a shit about The Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3. Why is that? Because they don’t own it. 

The rights to The Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3 (1990) actually belonged to DIC Entertainment (what a fuckin’ throwback, wow), which was then absorbed by the Cookie Jar Group in 2008. The Cookie Jar Group was the one that made the show available on Steam, as it has been there for many years. However, the Cookie Jar Group was also absorbed into DHX Media in 2012, a company that is now called WildBrain, which changed names in 2019.

So now WildBrain owns the rights to The Adventures of Super Mario Bros 3 and are doing what they please. The goofy and silly thing about this whole thing is that the show is also available for the exact same quality not only on YouTube, but on the official WildBrain YouTube account. They have put the entire catalogue on there. More than what’s available on Steam, and it’s free. Go watch it.

While it’s a mystery why they continue to keep a paid version of the show on Steam despite the entire thing being free on YouTube, it does allow for some great Steam reviews of the product.

Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia

While this is all well and good, the cherry on top are the tags, which happen to be “Anime”, “Family-Friendly”, “World War II” and “Hentai”.

adventures super mario bros steam
Screenshot: Steam / Kotaku Australia

So maybe they’ve added a deleted scene where Luigi jerks off and cries? Who knows. Maybe this show for children had a lot more sexual innuendo than any of us even realised. Maybe Mario Mario is actually the horniest little freak alive.

Also, World War II…

*searches “what side was the Mushroom Kingdom on between 1939 and 1945” on Duck Duck Go*

Hm. Interesting.

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

