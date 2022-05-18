Take-Two Makes Eyes At FIFA Across The Bar, Plays It Cool

2K Sports parent company Take-Two Interactive has made no secret of the fact it would like to expand its roster of sports titles.

With EA’s longstanding relationship with football’s global governing body now at an end, Take-Two might have its eye on the FIFA name.

‘We’re definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports, and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout,’ Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick told IGN, ‘but we have no current plans to discuss.’

2K Sports currently has three major franchises to its name: NBA 2K, PGA Tour 2K, and WWE 2K. Last year 2K hammered out a deal with the NFL on a new arcade title. Football, of the European variety at least, presents a significant gap in its roster and, if you were to ask the 2K Sports brass, I’m sure they’ll tell you FIFA 2K24 has a nice ring to it.

When the topic came up during Take-Two’s recent investor call, Zelnick played it cool. ‘(W)e noticed (the FIFA license had become available) and we tend to be thoughtful about our business at all times. We’re excited about building out our sports business and we don’t have much else to say at the moment.

EA’s final FIFA game, FIFA 23, will launch later this year. The series will then become EA Sports FC from 2023 onward.

[IGN, VGC]